AMN Picks of the Week: Body Dilloway Head / Wallace & Gauci / Christopher Parker / Væv

When lockdown was announced, income dropped to zero not just for venues but for artists and others in the surrounding infrastructure of live music. Takuroku sprung up in response to provide some mutual support for those with shows that were cancelled, and people from their network. The direction was to try something new, with a minimum total running time of 20 minutes. The proceeds were split 50/50 with the artists and each release was priced at £6. The experiment was a success: there has been a batch of two or more releases almost every week since 13th May 2020, meaning that when the label is mothballed at the end of the month, it will have clocked up an impressive 196 releases. In this is both hope and horror – the passion and ability to act fast and well to keep the ship afloat, and sadness at what was lost and how long it has been since this tragedy began.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO