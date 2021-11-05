AMN Picks of the Week: Body Dilloway Head / Wallace & Gauci / Christopher Parker / Væv

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopMatters

Christopher Parker’s ‘Soul Food’ Lets Everyone Do What They Want

Soul Food is pianist Christopher Parker’s debut album, but that doesn’t mean he’s a rookie. He’s spent 30 years being a sideman for many live bands and has only recently gotten around to forming his own little group. And what a group it is. Calling themselves the Band of Guardian Angels, there is Parker’s wife Kelley Hurt on vocals, Daniel Carter on saxophone, flute, and trumpet, Jamie Branch on trumpet, William Parker on bass, and Gerald Cleaver on drums. “I picked the players I did on purpose,” explains Christopher Parker in the liner notes, though he hardly needs to justify himself. When you have the connections to make a supergroup happen, why wouldn’t you use them?
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Parker
avantmusicnews.com

A Short Personal History of Takuroku

When lockdown was announced, income dropped to zero not just for venues but for artists and others in the surrounding infrastructure of live music. Takuroku sprung up in response to provide some mutual support for those with shows that were cancelled, and people from their network. The direction was to try something new, with a minimum total running time of 20 minutes. The proceeds were split 50/50 with the artists and each release was priced at £6. The experiment was a success: there has been a batch of two or more releases almost every week since 13th May 2020, meaning that when the label is mothballed at the end of the month, it will have clocked up an impressive 196 releases. In this is both hope and horror – the passion and ability to act fast and well to keep the ship afloat, and sadness at what was lost and how long it has been since this tragedy began.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: John Roebuck – Ex Nihilo (2021; Bandcamp)

John Roebuck took an old guitar, that was untuned and in a state of disrepair, and recorded it being “played” with a broken violin bow. He then combined this raw material, processed and overlapped in various ways, into the 12 short tracks that appear on this album. As implied by the title, Roebuck’s goal was to make something out of nothing – or more precisely, listenable music from an instrument that would otherwise be considered defective.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: J.R. Bohannon – Compulsions (2022; Astral Editions)

The isolation of lockdown was challenging for guitarist J.R. Bohannon. In refreshingly vulnerable linear notes, he describes how his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) were made worse by the pandemic. But he accommodated by creating Compulsions, a set of solo acoustic guitar improvisations in an American folk style, each recorded during a panic attack.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

New Releases From Riparian Media

The ever-curious output of award-winning Iranian-Canadian composer Saman Shahi covers everything from orchestral pieces to unique multicultural instrumentation, and from electronics to three operas. Where his 2020 debut album, the acclaimed Breathing In The Shadows (Leaf Music), demonstrated his prowess by serving up an ultra-diverse set of three song cycles, its follow-up Microlocking has a sharper sonic focus and showcases the composer’s singular ear for texture and rhythmic interplay. Microlocking is effectively a series of pieces for different instrumentations that blend minimalism, modernism, and microtonality, with traits that he connects back to his Iranian heritage. Featuring performances from keyboard trio junctQín (on six digital pianos, three of which are tuned up by a quarter-tone), People Places Records co-founder Andrew Noseworthy (guitar) and accordionist Matti Pulkki, the final track is a remix of the first, courtesy of Tehran-based electronic producer Behrooz Zandi (Amselcom Records).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amn#Frequency#Guardian Angels#Body Dilloway Head
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Parish / Stein / Piechocki – External Link (2021; Trouble In Mind Records)

This is a curious release, at least due to the expanse of styles represented herein. External Link begins with complex prog-rock featuring disjointed rhythms and evolves through phases of free improv, noise, and post-rock. Featuring veterans Jason Stein on bass clarinet, Shane Parish on guitars, and Danny Piechocki on drums, this unusual lineup manages to be both tight and loose through eleven tracks of varying lengths.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

The Best Ambient on Bandcamp: October 2021

There is a sense of homecoming in the music featured in this month’s ambient roundup. For some artists here, it’s a step away from their primary instrument; for others, it’s capturing daily life via small, subtle recordings. Whether it’s Brett Naucke’s return to Chicago, Nick Zanca’s revisitation of a long-lost tour diary, or Ross Goldstein’s final Mellotron installment, October’s best ambient albums reexamine what “home” means.
INTERNET
avantmusicnews.com

Machinefabriek New Releases

Machinefabriek – Sister (Music for an installation-performance by Roshanak Morrowatian) As the title suggests, this album presents the score for a beautiful project by artist / choreographer / dancer Roshanak Morrowatian. Sister is an installation as well as a performance; a life-size wax model of a child, which is slowly melting by the heat of light, morphing into new shapes. In the words of the artist: “Sister is an ode to the survival strength of children in areas of political and social turmoil.” Like the installation, the soundtrack is a slow-burning and hypnotic 40-minute piece. The track closes with the voice of Mahnaz Heygharnejadi (Roshanak’s mother), singing the Iran traditional ‘Mara Beboos’.
THEATER & DANCE
avantmusicnews.com

The Best Contemporary Classical on Bandcamp: October 2021

The taxonomy of contemporary classical music—new music, contemporary music, whatever you want to call it—is a thorny issue. But every two months, we’ll take a look at some of the best composer-driven music to surface here on Bandcamp, that which makes room for electronic experimentation, improvisation, and powerful takes on old classics.
INTERNET
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Per Gärdin/Vasco Trilla – Singularity [Creative Sources CS705]

Singularity, a recording by Swedish alto and soprano saxophonist Per Gärdin and Vasco Trilla, percussionist from Barcelona, represents a timbrally varied and often subtle take on the saxophone-percussion duet. Most of the titles of the album’s tracks derive from Greek terms descriptive of different rhetorical tactics; this seems appropriate, since the various techniques on display in the music themselves can be thought of as devices deployed within a well-thought out sonic rhetoric.
ROCK MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

John Butcher + 13 at the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival

Saxophonist John Butcher returns to hcmf// and doubles up. Twice the size of previous festival commissions somethingtobesaid and Isola, this new, communally performed piece sees him superimpose musical styles, drawing on the distinct practices of 14 different musicians. A love letter to the relationships formed through improvisation, Butcher developed the score for Fluid Fixations by looking back on 20 years of collaboration, exploring the one-to-one collaborations he’s had with each individual artist involved in performing the piece. A myriad of personal connections are scattered through it, Butcher coalescing memories of those special, unrepeatable moments of person-to-person contact into a larger work about the harmony of different approaches.
MUSIC
