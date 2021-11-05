CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Toomey opposes OSHA rule on COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers

By Luka Krneta
Derrick
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

OSHA Officials Discuss New Business Rules for Covid-19 Vaccine

(Farmington) The Biden administration continues to urge private businesses to follow new rules for COVID-19 vaccines even though a federal court has temporarily halted the order. Jim Frederick is the Deputy Assistant Labor Secretary. He says the agency expects that most businesses will comply. And if not…. The top lawyer...
FARMINGTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNBC

U.S. judge rules that United's employee vaccine mandate can continue

Six United employees in September sued the airline over its vaccine mandate policy, which says unvaccinated workers who receive medical or religious exemptions would be put on unpaid leave. A federal judge in Texas ruled the vaccine policy can continue. United said unvaccinated staff who have been granted an exemption...
U.S. POLITICS
Albany Herald

Federal court issues emergency stay on vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court has halted enforcement of the White House’s employer vaccine mandate a day after Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr filed a lawsuit against the requirement. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana issued an emergency stay Saturday on President...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
SFist

26 States Sue the Federal Government Over Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Last week, OSHA handed down a new rule that every company with 100 or more employees must require everyone to be vaccinated. Within eight hours, 26 states sued. It’s actually been a couple of months since President Biden announced the policy that every company with 100 or more employees would have to require every employee to be vaccinated for COVID-19. But as the sausage-making goes at the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office tasked with creating this policy, it took a couple of months for that law to be crafted and officially introduced.
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Federal appeals court issues stay of Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private companies

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s new vaccine rules that could apply to larger employers, certain health care workers and federal contractors. In the brief order, a three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said that the petitioners in the case — Republican-led states and private businesses — “give cause to believe there are grave […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Mandates#Covid 19 Vaccine
WIBW

Kansas Republicans voice disapproval of new OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republicans voiced their disapproval of the new OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandates following the agency’s Wednesday announcement. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued a new vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 employees. “This federal vaccine mandate is...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Possible?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy