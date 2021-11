A man is wanted after he beat a seagull with a shovel on the beach in Marco Island, Florida. According to Wink News, the graphic attack was witnessed by fellow beachgoers. "I think it’s a pretty terrible thing," said Craig Jobin who was on-site during the attack. "I’m amazed that he got away without somebody responding to him, you know, trying to stand up for the seagull or whatever."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO