Elections Board to meet, certify Tuesday results in Athens, Winterville

The Athens-Clarke County Elections Board meets today, a special called session to certify the results of this week’s voting: Athens-Clarke County voters gave overwhelming approval to the extension of a Clarke County School District sales tax referendum. Voters in Winterville elected Melissa Metzger to a seat on the City Council.

Another Athens-Clarke County Commission retreat is on tap for today, the second this week. It’s underway at 8:30 this morning at the Snipes Building on Barber Street in Athens.

Elbert County Commissioners have signed off on new Commission district lines, working with new data from last year’s census. The new Elbert County Commission districts will have to be approved by the Georgia legislature.

