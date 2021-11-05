CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Elections Board to meet, certify Tuesday results in Athens, Winterville

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmfbA_0cnRj7Vw00
Georgia voting ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 4: Georgia voter stickers are displayed for voters in the midterm election at Grady High School on November 4, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Michelle Nunn is running in a tight race against Republican U.S. Senate candidate David Perdue. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) (Jessica McGowan)

The Athens-Clarke County Elections Board meets today, a special called session to certify the results of this week’s voting: Athens-Clarke County voters gave overwhelming approval to the extension of a Clarke County School District sales tax referendum. Voters in Winterville elected Melissa Metzger to a seat on the City Council.

Another Athens-Clarke County Commission retreat is on tap for today, the second this week. It’s underway at 8:30 this morning at the Snipes Building on Barber Street in Athens.

Elbert County Commissioners have signed off on new Commission district lines, working with new data from last year’s census. The new Elbert County Commission districts will have to be approved by the Georgia legislature.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Local briefs include more talk about Prince Ave corridor

There is more talk about the Prince Avenue corridor today in Athens: the TSPLOST 2018 Prince Avenue Corridor Improvements User Group meets in a 3 o’clock virtual session, one that will stream live on the Athens-Clarke County government’s YouTube channel. It is an about-face for Elbert County Commissioners, who voted...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Missouri schools hire students to fill open positions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — School officials in Jefferson County, Missouri, said they were forced to get creative to address staffing shortages in the Northwest School District. The district held a job fair to fill positions ranging from kitchen staff to maintenance, according to Fox 2. Approximately 25 students applied for nine open positions in the district.
MISSOURI STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
38K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy