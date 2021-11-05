How Frances Ha Captured the Romance and Precarity of Present-Day New York

Journalist and acclaimed author of The Butler and Showdown Wil Haygood joins Michael Schultz to present Colorization, his kaleidoscopic, deeply-researched history of Black cinema. Using the struggles and triumphs of the artists, and the films themselves—from Gone with the Wind to Blaxploitation films to Black Panther—as a prism to explore Black culture, civil rights, and racism in America, Haygood makes clear the effects of changing social realities and events on the business of making movies and on what was represented on the screen: from Jim Crow and segregation to white flight and interracial relationships, from the assassination of Malcolm X, to the O. J. Simpson trial, to the Black Lives Matter movement.
