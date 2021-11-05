How Frances Ha Captured the Romance and Precarity of Present-Day New York

In 1913, acclaimed novelist Ralph Ellison was born in Oklahoma City to Ida Millsap and Lewis Ellison, the latter of whom sadly died when Ellison was just three. In 1936, despite not having completed his music studies at Tuskegee University in Alabama and fully intending to return, Ellison headed for New York City to find work. He didn’t make it back to Alabama. Instead, he was befriended by heavyweights from the Harlem Renaissance such as Alain Locke, Richard Wright and Langston Hughes. He also began to write fiction, including his opus Invisible Man, in which the African American narrator moves to New York from the Deep South to find Harlem on the verge of unrest. It was in 1937, a year after reaching Harlem, that Ellison wrote home to his dear mother and described the injustice and poverty on his doorstep.

