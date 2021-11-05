CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Created the American Crisis of Subminimum Pay?

By Saru Jayaraman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe subminimum wage for tipped workers in this country is a direct legacy of slavery. The practice of tipping originated in feudal Europe, where aristocrats and nobles provided tips as an extra or bonus on top of wages to their inferiors—the monetary embodiment of noblesse oblige. Tipping came to the United...

Literary Hub

The Case for Nationalizing American Fuel Industries—Right Now

Disasters the size of the whole Earth, several of which are now raging all at once, require a cooperative international response. No international agreements—the toothless 2015 Paris Climate Agreement included—have proven capable of rising to the challenges we now face. One thing we have learned from three decades of failed global climate negotiations is that there can be no effective global action as long as individual nation-states fail to take action on their own. Nations will have to adopt their own very ambitious climate goals and policies in order to lay the foundation for international coordination. National policies will also provide umbrellas under which local communities can take action, keeping the whole effort just, equitable, and small-d democratic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Documented

New Jersey Creates Asian American Pacific Islander Commission

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law Monday establishing an Asian American Pacific Islander Commission within the Department of State to enhance representation among New Jersey’s fastest growing ethnic group. The […] The post New Jersey Creates Asian American Pacific Islander Commission appeared first on Documented.
POLITICS
AFP

Overseas Americans sue to restart citizenship renunciations

A group of overseas Americans sued the State Department on Monday to restart citizenship renunciation services, saying a suspension under the Covid-19 pandemic violated their fundamental rights. The United States, with rare exceptions, grants citizenship to anyone born on its soil or with a US parent. A 2010 law aimed largely at avoiding tax dodgers who move abroad has sharply increased the bureaucratic and financial burden for US citizens overseas, including those who may have only peripheral links with the United States. "Most US citizens, especially those residing in the United States, cherish their citizenship," said the lawsuit filed in the US District Court in Washington by the Association of Accidental Americans, a French non-profit group, and nine plaintiffs.
IMMIGRATION
Times-Leader

People support what they help to create

Back in my days as a corporate manager, we were working to finish a project before Christmas for a customer. I was pushing my people hard. I thought I had solid commitments until things fell apart at the last minute because we couldn’t get a critical tool. My supervisor remarked,...
GAS PRICE
FOXBusiness

Supply chain crisis triggers a 'renaissance of American manufacturing'

U.S.-based companies are ramping up production at home in order to avoid the global supply chain crisis. Origin USA CEO Pete Roberts told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu Thursday that U.S. manufacturers are seeing a "renaissance." "Everything we do here is built off of that American supply chain, which is essential...
BUSINESS
Literary Hub

How Cheap Postal Rates for Books and Nonprofits Contributed to American Democracy

In the late 19th century, books served alongside newspapers and pamphlets as vehicles of the Populist movement’s ideas. In the 1870s, a wave of cheap paperback books packaged as periodicals began moving through the US Mail. These publications technically should not have qualified for the second-class postage rate reserved for newspapers and magazines, but enough members of Congress were convinced of the educational value of paperbacks that they continued to travel through the postal system at the lower rate.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Californian

The roots of Central American migration crisis

In recent months, the United States government has begun attempting to resolve the current migration issues with Mexico and Central American countries. Thousands of Central American migrants cross the north of Mexico heading to the United States on a daily basis. This is a problem that, in recent years, has grown to become part of the central agenda of the current U.S. government. Although this situation opened a wide debate about possible solutions to this trouble, little has been said about the root causes of one of the largest migratory crises today.
IMMIGRATION
The Verge

Go read this investigation on the toxic air crisis plaguing American communities

More than 1,000 communities in the United States are hotspots for toxic air pollution that can cause cancer, according to an extensive new analysis from ProPublica. Over a quarter-million people are living in places with a level of cancer risk higher than what the Environmental Protection Agency says is acceptable, and 74 million Americans have a higher level of risk than what the EPA says it “strives to protect” people from.
ADVOCACY
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Texas must show that the world can count on American energy in a crisis

Texas is at the center of a global energy crisis that is causing leaders around the world to warn of looming energy shortages. Texas relies on renewable energy backed by natural gas to fuel its growing electricity use, and is seeing both the benefits and challenges of being at the forefront of the global transition to cleaner energy sources. Texas is also at the heart of the increasingly global gas market, and countries around the world are counting on the state’s booming gas exports to back their own move to renewable energy.
TEXAS STATE
mediapost.com

Mini Enlists Immigrants, First-Generation Americans To Create Rooftops

Mini is unveiling a limited-edition collection of vehicle rooftops created in partnership with artists who are first-generation-Americans and immigrants. The commissioned custom art will be sold in the United States for a limited time as Mini rooftop customization options. Through donations, Mini will support the nonpartisan nonprofit American Immigration Council...
IMMIGRATION
Literary Hub

Here are the 2021 Whiting Creative Nonfiction grantees.

Today, the Whiting Foundation announced this year’s recipients of the $40,000 Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grant, which supports “original, ambitious projects that bring writing to the highest possible standard,” and which is intended to bolster writers who are already knee-deep in deeply researched, multi-year nonfiction projects. Previous winners include Sarah M. Broom, Kristen Radtke, and Jess Row.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
ADVOCACY
