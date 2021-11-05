CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mount Fuji Facts

By Michael Bryan
facts.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Rutherford Alcock may have been the first known foreigner to ascend Mount Fuji in September 1860, but before him, many believe that people have already been ascending the mountain since 663 AD. As the highest mountain in Japan, Mount Fuji is also one of the world’s most beautiful mountains in...

facts.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Fuji#Volcano#1707 H Ei Earthquake#Mig
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Ancient footprints discovered in Greece may be at least 6 million years-old

TÜBINGEN, Germany — Fossilized footprints on the Greek island of Crete are giving scientists a fascinating look at how the human foot evolved — six million years ago! The prints, discovered in fossilized beach sediments near the village of Trachilos in 2017, are more than two million years older than those left behind by the famous female hominid named “Lucy,” found in Africa in 1974.
SCIENCE
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
China
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
WKRC

African lions give birth to rare white lion cubs

JIMENA DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Two rare white African lion cubs were born on an animal reserve in southern Spain. The days-old male and female white lion cubs were transferred on October 25 into a special room to control their feeding in Jimena de la Frontera, a mountain village in Andalusia region of Spain.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Poacher trampled to death by elephant in South African national park

A suspected poacher is believed to have been trampled to death by an elephant after the man’s mangled body was found in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, a park spokesman said on Saturday. The body was discovered by national park rangers during an intelligence operation intended to prevent poachings in...
ANIMALS
Vice

Chilling Photos and Tales Reveal the Extent of Indonesia's Dog Meat Trade

This story features photos of animal abuse that some readers may find disturbing. When Tigre, the beloved family dog of Aya Diandara Salvator went missing in 2012, she suspected the worst. After two days of futile searching, Aya learned the shocking news from a local cab driver—her beloved pet had been taken by two men on a motorcycle.
ANIMALS
Science Focus

Are most maps of the world wrong?

Every map ever printed is wrong, by definition. The job of a map is to provide a simpler representation of the world. A completely accurate map would need to be life-size. Worse, the Earth is round and paper is flat. Over small areas, the curvature isn’t noticeable, but to unwrap...
SCIENCE
New York Post

300 sea turtles found dead on Mexican coast

A mass turtle death has been recorded on the Pacific coast of Mexico, with preliminary reports pointing to illegal fishing nets as the cause. An official with Mexico’s environment ministry has confirmed that a minimum of 300 olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) were found drowned recently, the BBC reported. Their bodies washed onto Oaxaca’s Morro Ayuta Beach.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Dozens of Bali Elephants Left to Starve After Camp Closed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Bali Elephant Camp has been accused of starving more than a dozen elephants after being forced to close due to the pandemic. The Bali Elephant Camp provides a variety of outdoor activities as well as elephant-related attractions such as elephant rides. When tourists stopped visiting as a result of the outbreak, the park was forced to stop receiving visitors and they tried to make ends meet.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Deepest earthquake ever detected should have been impossible

Scientists have detected the deepest earthquake ever, a staggering 467 miles (751 kilometers) below the Earth's surface. That depth puts the quake in the lower mantle, where seismologists expected earthquakes to be impossible. That's because under extreme pressures, rocks are more likely to bend and deform than they are to break with a sudden release of energy. But minerals don't always behave precisely as expected, said Pamela Burnley, a professor of geomaterials at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who was not involved in the research. Even at pressures where they should transform into different, less quake-prone states, they may linger in old configurations.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Nepal recovers bodies of French climbers lost in Himalayas

The bodies of three French climbers who disappeared in a remote corner of the Himalayas were recovered on Monday close to where they went missing last month, police in Nepal said.  Sherpa was not able to provide separate confirmation that the bodies belonged to the missing climbers.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy