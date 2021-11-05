CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I Am Disgusted with Things as They Are.” Ralph Ellison on the Injustice and Poverty of 1937 New York

By Shaun Usher
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1913, acclaimed novelist Ralph Ellison was born in Oklahoma City to Ida Millsap and Lewis Ellison, the latter of whom sadly died when Ellison was just three. In 1936, despite not having completed his music studies at Tuskegee University in Alabama and fully intending to return, Ellison headed for New...

Literary Hub

How Frances Ha Captured the Romance and Precarity of Present-Day New York

“I know the city so well, and I’ve spent most of my life here,” Noah Baumbach explained, while promoting the release of Frances Ha (2012). “So I’m drawn to it, and I think I get a lot of ideas from the city. If I’m shooting on a street that I have memories of, there’s always something extra about just showing up to work every day, even if there’s no literal connection to the scene I’m shooting.”
MOVIES
Literary Hub

How Philip Roth Taught Me To Write—And Heal

My young husband and I were too square for the “Woodstock” festival the previous summer. But now, when Tim Buxton’s childhood friend, Barbara Sproul, invited me to borrow the cabin she rented in the Byrdcliffe Arts and Crafts Colony for which the town of Woodstock, New York was originally known, I went. “Wake Robin” was just across the valley from the spacious farmhouse leased by Philip Roth, Barbara’s partner for what would come to be most of that decade, and it would be there, in sharing the quiet rhythm of their life together, that I could begin to sense the new shape of my own.
THEATER & DANCE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

7 Things That Make Hyde Park, New York Exceptional

We ❤ Hyde Park, New York. As far as history in the United States goes Hyde Park, New York is covered from one end to the other with all kinds of factual things. Hyde Park was the hometown of the 32nd President of the United States, FDR and his family called Hyde Park home for many years and within the town, there are numerous sites visitors can visit to take in all kinds of history including the place FDR called home, Springwood. The Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site located at 4097 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, is now a museum that anyone can visit according to Wikipedia. Both Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt are buried in the rose garden at Springwood.
HYDE PARK, NY
