He Florida Women’s Hockey League will be holding the third of five Florida tournaments at the Palm Beach Skate Zone in suburban Lake Worth from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14. The tournaments are for women of all ages from 18 up into their 60s to compete in a friendly sport and enjoy each other’s company doing something they love. There will be three divisions (skill levels) including “C,” Rec and Novice. Local league the Lucky Pucks will be participating with two teams: the Lucky Charms and the Shamrockers. Games start on Friday evening, all day on Saturday, with finals on Sunday mornings. Learn more about the local teams at www.luckypuckshockey.org.

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO