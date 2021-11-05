West Ham vow to ban antisemitic fans after video emerges online

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is set to be available for his side’s Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday despite returning to Argentina due to a family emergency this week. The Argentina international posted on his Instagram that he was training in the city of Ezeiza on Thursday after his father was admitted to hospital. But Villa manager Dean Smith has confirmed that Martinez has since returned to the UK and will rejoin training ahead of the visit of fourth-placed West Ham. “Emi Martinez will be back training with us today, so I have no worries about his availability,” Smith said at a news conference. Argentina is no longer on the UK’s red list meaning that Martinez does not have to quarantine upon returning to the country.Villa sit 13th in the Premier League having lost their last three games, including the 3-1 defeat by Arsenal last Friday. Martinez saved a penalty to Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although the striker then converted the rebound.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO