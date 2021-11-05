CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham vow to ban antisemitic fans after video emerges online

90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham have confirmed that they will hand indefinite bans to the fans who were filmed singing an antisemitic song towards a Jewish man on board a plane. David Moyes' side drew 2-2 away at Genk in the Europa League on Thursday thanks to a second-half brace...

www.90min.com

Comments / 1

Related
chatsports.com

David Moyes condemns West Ham fans who sung anti-Semitic chants at Orthodox Jewish man on Ryanair flight to Belgium ahead of Europa League match with Genk as Hammers pledge to issue indefinite bans to the culprits

West Ham manager David Moyes has condemned the anti-Semitic chanting directed towards a passenger on a Ryanair flight to Genk, insisting this minority of ignorant fans do not represent the club. Footage was circulated on social media showing a group of supporters, who were flying to Belgium for their side's...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Emi Martinez: Aston Villa goalkeeper set to face West Ham despite rushing to Argentina for family emergency

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is set to be available for his side’s Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday despite returning to Argentina due to a family emergency this week. The Argentina international posted on his Instagram that he was training in the city of Ezeiza on Thursday after his father was admitted to hospital. But Villa manager Dean Smith has confirmed that Martinez has since returned to the UK and will rejoin training ahead of the visit of fourth-placed West Ham. “Emi Martinez will be back training with us today, so I have no worries about his availability,” Smith said at a news conference. Argentina is no longer on the UK’s red list meaning that Martinez does not have to quarantine upon returning to the country.Villa sit 13th in the Premier League having lost their last three games, including the 3-1 defeat by Arsenal last Friday. Martinez saved a penalty to Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although the striker then converted the rebound.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emi Martinez expected to play against West Ham despite family emergency

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play against West Ham on Sunday after returning from Argentina following a family emergency involving his father.Martinez flew back to his homeland after Villa’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal to be at his dad’s bedside, posting a photograph on his Instagram account of himself, brother Ale and father Alberto with their thumbs-up following a successful operation.It had been reported that the 29-year-old would miss Sunday’s home game against the Hammers but he is back in England and will train with the rest of the squad on Friday, having done some training at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Moyes
90min.com

Pep Guardiola praises West Ham after Carabao Cup exit

Pep Guardiola praised West Ham's performance after Manchester City bowed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at London Stadium on Wednesday night, but claimed his side would be back for the trophy next season. The Cityzens are always the team to beat in the League Cup, having won it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Zinchenko wants Man City reaction after West Ham loss

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko wants to see the team show their quality after a disappointing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of West Ham United. City, who have won the last few League Cup tournaments, were bundled out of the competition in the fourth round on Wednesday. Despite a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Dean Smith fumes at referee's 'poor decision' to send-off Ezri Konsa during West Ham thrashing... as the Aston Villa boss empathises with fans' 'anxiety' after fourth-straight loss

Dean Smith raged at referee Chris Kavanagh after his Aston Villa side slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat that leaves the manager under the microscope. Villa had Ezri Konsa sent off and were beaten 4-1 at home by West Ham, after Smith took a gamble by dropping captain Tyrone Mings to the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Vow#Football Club#Uk#Jewish
ESPN

West Ham draw with Genk after late Tomas Soucek own goal

West Ham United dropped points for the first time in this season's Europa League campaign as a late own goal by Tomas Soucek in a 2-2 draw at Genk denied them a fourth successive win in Group H on Thursday. It looked as though Said Benrahma's second-half brace had secured...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

West Ham suspend two supporters as police investigate antisemitic chant

West Ham have suspended two supporters arrested for alleged antisemitism from attending matches while the police continue an investigation. A 55-year-old man was arrested at Stansted Airport on Friday after social media footage emerged appearing to show West Ham supporters singing an antisemitic song towards a Jewish man on a plane.
SOCIETY
Myhighplains.com

Beaten after 7 months, Liverpool stunned by soaring West Ham

LONDON (AP) — The sound of West Ham fans singing “I’m forever blowing bubbles” could still be heard around the bars of the London Stadium an hour after beating Liverpool. Liverpool hadn’t only been prevented from going a club-record 26th match unbeaten. Jürgen Klopp’s side was also dislodged from third...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford awarded MBE by Prince William after free school meals campaign

Marcus Rashford has collected his MBE in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, in recognition of his successful campaign to secure free meals for vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic. The Manchester United and England football star was given his honour by Prince William at an investiture on Tuesday, in the first such event to take place in person since the pandemic began. The prince said he was “pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community”.The 24-year-old footballer forced the government into a U-turn last...
U.K.
BBC

Time to consider West Ham contenders after Liverpool victory?

This was a result that will certainly make others sit up and notice - if they haven't already - that West Ham should rightly be considered genuine contenders for a top-four finish. They went toe-to-toe with a side that was unbeaten in their previous 25 games and, in the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as happy Hammers go third

Another sensational performance from West Ham saw them leapfrog Liverpool into third in the Premier League after a 3-2 win at a raucous London Stadium. The Hammers were full value for their win, which was handed to them by a comical Alisson own goal, Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma. Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy