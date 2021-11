The Biden plan expands coverage to the poor by offering four years of subsidized private health insurance on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges for people with lower incomes living in states that did not expand Medicaid under the health care law. It does so by providing free premiums for 4 million people in the “coverage gap,” meaning they don’t earn enough to qualify for ACA subsidies but, since they live in a nonexpansion state such as Georgia, also make too much to qualify for Medicaid.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO