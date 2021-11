As long as he had to return to Hyde’s Drapery Emporium in Southsea, the young H.G. Wells remained wretched, knowing that his life was being wasted as he spent day after day folding and unfolding bales of cloth, serving customers, struggling with the parcels he never learned to do up neatly. He escaped when he could to read, and stretched the time it took to make any errand he was sent on last for as long as he dared to make it. The passing months did not resign him to his fate but increased his unhappiness and resentment, as he saw his ambitions and hopes fading further out of reach.

