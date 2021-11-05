CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash in Trumbull County

By WKBN Staff
 11 days ago

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers are investigating a rollover crash in Champion Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the 4100 block of North Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say that the driver of an SUV was traveling northbound North Park Avenue. According to Highway Patrol, the driver went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say that the car went airborne and landed on its roof.

Troopers say that the man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

OSP states that alcohol was believed to be a factor.

