Video Games

League of Legends’ Jinx comes to the Fortnite video game

By Brad Stephenson
 5 days ago

Fortnite today added yet another character from another video game franchise; Jinx from the mega-popular League of Legends. The bringing of League of Legends’ Jinx to Fortnite is being done in part to help promote the...

IGN

Fortnite - Arcane Jinx of League of Legends Trailer

Arcane Jinx from League of Legends arrives on the Fortnite Island on November 4, 2021 at 8 PM ET. Check out the trailer for a look at the character. The Arcane Jinx Outfit will be in the Item Shop as well as additional items from the Arcane: League of Legends Set, including the Jinx's Dream Monkey Back Bling, the Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe, and built from surplus Pow Pow parts. Also, pretend Piltover's your playground with the Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Arcane skins for Jinx, Caitlyn in League of Legends revealed

Riot Games’ League of Legends animated series, Arcane, is coming to Netflix this weekend. To celebrate the occasion, Riot is releasing several skins for League champions who will appear in the show. And today, Riot revealed skins for Jinx and Caitlyn based on the way the two characters will appear...
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Jinx
DBLTAP

Arcane Jinx Fortnite Release Date Announced

Arcane Jinx is officially the next groundbreaking Gaming Legends Series collab coming to Fortnite. Riot Games' "cross-game, cross-platform" RiotX Arcane event continues to storm along in its quest to celebrate and promote the launch of their upcoming Netflix show, bringing new Arcane-themed content from the world of League of Legends over to Valorant, PUBG Mobile, and now Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Netflix Is Getting A League Of Legends Rhythm Game

Netflix has announced that a new game is coming to its game-focused subscription service, Netflix Games. Called Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, the rhythm game is launching for Switch and PC on November 16 and then coming to Netflix Games at a later date. Hextech Mayhem sees you...
VIDEO GAMES
#Video Game#The Jinx
DBLTAP

League of Legends Spinoff Hextech Mayhem Coming to Netflix Games

Riot Games is bringing a League of Legends spinoff game to Netflix Games, the newly rolled-out video game-focused offering from Netflix. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a combination rhythm and runner game developed by Bit.Trip developer Choice Provisions and published by Riot Forge, a Riot Games subsidiary dedicated to publishing small scale games set in the League of Legends universe. In Hextech Mayhem, players control League of Legends' Dean of Demolitions, Ziggs, as he wanders through Piltover, blowing things up as he goes. All the while, fellow Yordle Heimerdinger chases him in an attempt to stop the chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Forza Horizon 5 is now live on Xbox and Windows while Australia did something crazy again

Forza Horizon 5, the latest entry in the popular open-world Forza spin-off video game series, is now live on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PCs. The racing game features cross-buy between Xbox consoles and Windows PC which means that buying Forza Horizon 5 on one platform will unlock it on the others. Forza Horizon 5 also supports cross-play between platforms, is playable for free for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and is fully available to via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s game streaming service which is now available in a growing number of markets.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ YouTube Video Content Crushes ‘Game of Thrones’ With 17 Billion Views (EXCLUSIVE)

The addictive series “Squid Game” continues to saturate global culture and streaming charts, and YouTube is no exception. As of Wednesday, the Netflix original has eclipsed HBO’s juggernaut “Game of Thrones” on the platform to earn 17 billion views across a spectrum of long and short form videos, a new report from content analytics firm Vobile says. The staggering viewership comes from numerous types of video content, including official trailers and clips from the series, fan recreations of iconic moments, real-world challenges inspired by the plot and even narration of user-generated video games based on the property (found on services like Roblox). “In...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
onmsft.com

Forza Horizon 5 has already crossed 4.5 million players since launch

Forza Horizon 5 was released just yesterday, November 9, but it’s already off to a record start. Xbox head Phil Spencer announced on Twitter that the open-world racing game already crossed 4.5M players across Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud gaming, making it the largest launch day for a first-party game.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Forza Horizon 5 review: Xbox Series X gets its must play racer

Forza Horizon 5 is the best game in the series and another essential release from PlayGround Games, and it sets a pretty high bar for the upcoming Forza Motorsport 8 from Turn 10 Studios. In many ways, Forza Horizon 5 can feel like more of the same, but the graphics are truly stunning on Xbox Series X and the gameplay is still just as addictive as ever. Playground Games has definitely cemented its place as one of the best studios Microsoft acquired in recent years, though we'd love to see the studio try something a bit different and take more risks with its future games.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix Games Launch on Apple iOS Devices

One week after Netflix kicked off the global launch of its initial mobile games on Android, the streamer is bringing the titles to users with Apple’s iOS devices. Starting Nov. 9, Netflix games will be available to access and download on the Apple App store for all members on iOS mobile and tablet devices. Then, 24 hours later (starting Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PT), Netflix says its mobile games will start slowly rolling out on the Netflix iOS app. At that time, members will be able to see the games row on their homepages (pictured above). The games available on iOS...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Peloton reveals Kinect-like fitness camera and reveals how Microsoft's Azure helped its live subtitles

Back in late-August, Peloton introduced a real-time subtitles feature for its live fitness classes. Today, the company revealed a bit more about what went into developing this feature and how they ended up using Microsoft’s Azure Cognitive Services due to its impressive Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) capabilities. “Automated speech recognition...
TECHNOLOGY
WKRG News 5

“Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” is coming to Oculus Quest 2 VR

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Here’s what you need and what you need to know The “Grand Theft Auto” (GTA) series, essentially a series of crime simulators, is one of the most iconic sagas in video game history. It continues to offer endless open-world antics to this day. The 2001 release […]
VIDEO GAMES

