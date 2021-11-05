League of Legends’ Jinx comes to the Fortnite video game

Riot Games is bringing a League of Legends spinoff game to Netflix Games, the newly rolled-out video game-focused offering from Netflix. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a combination rhythm and runner game developed by Bit.Trip developer Choice Provisions and published by Riot Forge, a Riot Games subsidiary dedicated to publishing small scale games set in the League of Legends universe. In Hextech Mayhem, players control League of Legends' Dean of Demolitions, Ziggs, as he wanders through Piltover, blowing things up as he goes. All the while, fellow Yordle Heimerdinger chases him in an attempt to stop the chaos.
