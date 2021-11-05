CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday's Forecast...

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind chills are flirting with the upper 30s...

natureworldnews.com

Many Weather Forecasters Predict Thanksgiving May be Kicked Off by a Snowstorm

Many forecasts model runs used by meteorologists to help in predicting show that Thanksgiving Week might start on a chilly note, with a snowfall forming in the northeast. However, because November is a month of major weather transition, with milder autumn circumstances giving way to colder winter conditions, one shouldn't place too much faith in forecast information this far out.
Wednesday's Forecast...

Not as cold this morning but still chilly across Acadiana. Warmer & mostly cloudy weather arrives today & we could see a few showers too.
WOWT

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Drizzle & showers today, First Alert Day Friday with the cold air on track

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have filled up our sky and that has helped to keep our temps somewhat mild this morning. We’re near 50 degrees out the door but watch for area of drizzle developing as the morning goes on. Highs will top out in the upper 50s this afternoon before some more widespread showers and a few storms move through. The best chance for a few storms is southeast of the metro area.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Plenty Of Sunshine Today

Hi Everyone!   After a cold front passing by overnight gave us an hour or so of rain, we have dried out nicely. The sun has returned and we will have a fairly sunny afternoon with a forecast high of 69°. Not yesterday’s 75° at BWI-Marshall, but still behind a cold front in early November when we only drop back to essentially 70°, well that is a WIN! I think, not unlike yesterday,  that staying in the mid 60s on either side of the day’s high is a big deal. By the numbers, a totally mild afternoon.   Tomorrow we will still, with...
MARYLAND STATE

