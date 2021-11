Frosting-filled recipes from Cinnabon and CinnaPacks of Ooey-Gooey cinnamon rolls add extra deliciousness to the season. November 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - The holiday season calls for adding a little extra sweetness to everyday life, as loved ones enjoy traditions and special moments together. Beginning Nov. 8, Cinnabon® is celebrating those special traditions and moments the best way they know how - by adding some frosting to the season, with the return of its Signature Frosting Pints. The frosting pints are now available for a limited time at select bakeries nationwide and on the new Cinnabon app for pickup or delivery - giving fans plenty of opportunities throughout the holiday season to bring the magic of Cinnabon to holiday recipes and gatherings.

