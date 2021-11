The bulls still cannot gain enough momentum to breach the resistance zone of 1.1616 and, during the early trading hours of today’s session, the pair is trading just below the mentioned level. The expectations for today’s trading session are for the long-term depreciation of the single European currency against the U.S. dollar to continue and for the pair to head towards a test of the support of 1.1535. A spike in volatility is likely during the announcement of the economic data for the initial jobless claims for the U.S. (today; 13:30 EST).

CURRENCIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO