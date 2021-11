As I predicted, the USD/JPY is ripe for profit-taking, which is what happened over the last three trading sessions and is settling around 112.72 as of this writing. The pair is in the middle of a correction path after it tested the 114.70 high. The DXY was testing a pocket of key resistance levels on the charts before slipping in the wake of Friday's stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls report, which came along with bullish revisions to job growth estimates in previous months. There was also the Federal Reserve's decision to scale back its $120 billion per month quantitative easing program over the eight months through mid-2022.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO