GBPJPY Declines Around 40-Day SMA, Bearish Bias

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBPJPY is retreating around the 40-day simple moving average (SMA) after a strong sell-off on Thursday. The short-term SMAs are pointing down, while the technical indicators are confirming the recent bearish bias. The...

www.actionforex.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbpjpy#Rsi#Ichimoku
