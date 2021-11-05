CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US 500 Grinds To New Highs

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 continues to climb as the Fed deliberately leaves rate hikes off the table. The rally has...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

XAG/USD Awaits Breakout

Bullion’s rise as the US dollar retreats ahead of the release of inflation data. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart is a sign that sentiment could be turning around. Silver is testing the September high of 24.80. A bullish breakout would trigger an extended rally towards 26.00. However, the RSI’s double top in the overbought area has held buyers back as the market awaits new catalysts.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GER 40 Consolidates Gains

The Dax 40 continues to rally in hopes of a prolonged low-rate environment. The bulls are pushing towards 16200 after the index reached the milestone at 16000. However, the RSI’s multiple ventures into the overbought area and a bearish divergence indicate that the rally may have overextended. A temporary pullback...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USDCHF Crossed Below Its 50- and 200-Day SMA; Bearish Outlook

USDCHF regained its negative momentum as the pair crossed below its 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) in the past couple of sessions. This diminished hopes of a sustained bullish move after a brief period of price appreciation when the 50-day SMA had crossed above its 200-day SMA. The...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Quietly Grinding Higher

The S&P 500 went gone back and forth on Monday as we continue to hover near the all-time highs. In fact, earlier in the day we did in fact make a fresh, new all-time high, but now we have gone back and forth to show a little bit of hesitancy. That being said, the market is a bit stretched at this point in time, so I think a short-term pullback will probably be looked at as a potential buying opportunity from the traders around the world who continue to see the S&P 500 as the premier destination to put money to work.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsi#Timeframe#S P 500#Fed
marketpulse.com

Record US highs lift Asian equities

The three main US indexes closed at record highs overnight as Markit and ISM PMIs remained strong along with US corporate earnings. A tariff deal between the US and Europe also gave investors another reason to cheer. The S&P 500 rose by 0.18%, while the Nasdaq closed 0.63% higher, and the Dow Jones climbed by 0.26%. The usual tech exuberance aside, it did appear that Wall Street was reigning in its animal spirits ahead of the FOMC meeting, even if that event isn’t enough to spark long-covering.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Stockmarkets Reach Record Highs

The USD edged higher against a number of its counterparts yesterday amidst low volatility, yet market attention is expected to remain on US stockmarkets as Dow Jones and S&P 500 reached new record high levels while Nasdaq also briefly touched its record high. There seems to be an increased interest for the tech sector and today we note the release of the earnings reports for Apple (#AAPL), Amazon (#AMZN), Bidu (#BIDU), Caterpillar (#CAT), pharmaceutical company Merck (#MRK), among others. As for financial releases we note the release of the durable goods orders growth rate for September, which is expected to decline into the negatives on a month-on-month basis and if so, could weaken the USD. Oil traders may be more interested in the release of the weekly EIA crude oil inventories figure, due out later in the American session especially after API’s release yesterday that showed another considerable increase in US oil inventories.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Stock Markets Again Managed An All-Time Closing High

Last week’s corrective bond rally stranded at the start of the fresh trading week. Core bonds ceded ground with rising inflation expectations responsible for the move. Declining real yields (post-BoE deception) no longer counter inflation dynamics. The European 10y inflation swap returned above 2% (2.06%). US Treasuries underperformed German Bunds in a daily respective with a sloppy $56bn 3-yr Note auction being partly responsible. The highest auction yield since early 2020 couldn’t convince investors in a sign that they continue contemplating Fed rate hikes sooner rather than later. The auction stopped 1 bp through the 1:00 PM bid side with a below-average bid-cover. US yields added 3.7 bps (10-yr) to 6.1 bps (5-yr) with very long end of the curve again outperforming (30-yr: -0.5 bps). An avalanche of Fed speakers hit the wires, but without direct market impact. St Louis Fed Bullard penciled in two rate hikes for 2022 and warns that the Fed might have to act sooner to control inflation. Chicago Fed Evans is on the dovish side of the aisle (2023 rate hike) given his seat in team temporary. Philly Fed Harker in more veiled comments also doesn’t seem in a hurry to raise rates. Vice-Chair Clarida, whose term expires in January, broadly sides with the view given by Fed Chair Powell at last week’s press conference. He diverts attention from inflation to the job market but confirms that the maximum employment (and thus lift-off) criteria will be met by end-2022. Regarding central banks (Fed, ECB), it’ll all boil down to December meetings. The German yield curve bear steepened yesterday with yields rising by 0.7 bps (2-yr) to 4.8 bps (30-yr). 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany narrowed by up to 2 bps. US stock markets again managed an all-time closing high, but daily gains were limited to +0.3%, suggesting some more difficulties ahead. Today’s eco calendar contains US NFIB small business optimism, US PPI and German ZEW. They won’t alter ruling dynamics. The US 10-yr Note auction serves as a wildcard.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EURCHF Struggles To Gain Optimism Amid An Overall Bearish Outlook

EURCHF is struggling to gain optimism as its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) has crossed below the 200-day SMA completing a ‘death cross’, increasing fears of a sustained bearish outlook. Moreover, the pair is currently trading well below its early March descending trendline, indicating that a short-term convergence towards that point should not be ruled out.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
financemagnates.com

US STOCKS START NOVEMBER NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Wall Street started the first trading day of November on a strong note following an overall upbeat earnings season. Investors remained optimistic ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for later this week, which is expected to give an indication of when the central bank plans to commence its bond tapering.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US CPI set to hit a 30 year high

European markets underwent a fairly lacklustre session yesterday, despite new record highs for the DAX and CAC40, finishing the day marginally lower, while US markets also declined, breaking a sequence of 8 successive daily gains, with the Nasdaq leading the way lower, on the back of big falls in Tesla and PayPal, both falling by more than 10%.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Surges To Record Highs As US Inflation Soars

Bitcoin hit a new record high today, touching $69,000 for the first time as inflation data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed the highest annual jump in consumer prices since 1990. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 6.2% from October 2020, exceeding the 5.4% rate registered in September and fueling the inflation hedge narrative for Bitcoin further.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 logs longest series of records since 1997 and Russell 2000 ends at all-time high to join stock market's record rally

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday notched a round of records to start the second full week of trading in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 0.3% at around 36,432, to finish at a record high. The S&P 500 index ended up less than 0.1% at 4,701, but enough for its eighth straight record close and the eight straight gain, marking the longest series of all-time highs since 1997, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up less than 0.1% but it was enough for the technology-laden index to register its 11th straight gain and the longest such win streak since Dec. 26 of 2019. Meanwhile, the small-capitalization Russell 2000 index ended the session up to mark a record close of its own.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

NZDJPY Falters Near 4-Year Highs

NZDJPY has been trending upwards since the beginning of 2021 but seems to be lacking the necessary momentum to challenge its 4-year highs. After peaking at 82.49, the pair has been moving without a clear direction, while the immediate bias seems neutral. The short-term oscillators provide mixed conclusions. On the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Wall Street Points to a Mixed Open, PPI Inflation in Focus

US stocks are set for a mixed start as Fed Dove Brainard interviews for the top job and ahead of PPI data. US stocks are pointing to a mixed start after the S&P500 notched up yet another record close in the previous session, its eighth straight record close. Today the...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USDZAR Tumbles In The Short Term But Negative Bias Fades

USDZAR has been giving up ground in the last week after its recent rally ceased at the 8-month high of 15.4850. Although the pair has surrendered around half of its latest gains and has crossed below its 50- and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs), the negative bias seems to be weakening.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy