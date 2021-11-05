CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explaining Social Security, TLDR edition: The 8 things you should learn about your benefits

By Robert Powell
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

You don’t have to become an expert in all things Social Security. You don’t, for instance, have to memorize Social Security’s Program Operations Manual System or POMS – the primary source of information used by Social Security employees to process claims for Social Security benefits – from cover to cover.

But it’s well worth having a working knowledge of those things that could directly affect your Social Security benefit.

Take, for instance, your earnings record. Since you began working, Social Security has recorded your reported earnings under your name and Social Security number.  And Social Security updates your record each time your employer (or you, if you're self-employed) report your earnings. Your earnings determine your benefit amount.

And if you’re earnings are wrong, well, you may not receive all the benefits to which you're entitled.

► Year-end financial planning: How to prepare for Biden's proposed tax changes

How to check your earnings record

How might check your earnings record? In the past, Social Security mailed you a statement that contained your earnings record and benefit estimate. Today, however, you need to create a “my Social Security” account to review your earnings record. You can do that at https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ .

When checking whether your earnings record is correct or not, keep the following in mind. One, there’s no statute of limitations on correcting errors related to wages, according to Kurt Czarnowski , a principal at Czarnowski Consulting .

“A person needs to provide proof of what the correct amount of earnings was,” Czarnowski said at a recent National Association of Personal Financial Advisors conference. “But even if it's something back in 1976, if (you) happen to have (your) W-2, (you) can make that correction.”

That’s not true, however, when it comes to correcting self-employment income errors on your Social Security statement. You have only three years, three months and 15 days to correct those errors, Czarnowski explained.

Check your benefit estimate, too

Checking your estimated Social Security benefit on your statement is another useful exercise, according to Czarnowski.

At one time, Social Security only informed you what your estimated benefit would be at three different ages: 62, your full retirement age (which varies based on the year you were born) and 72. The new statement is much more useful. It provides estimates of your monthly benefit at each age, from 62 to 70, including your full retirement age.

“People have a better sense of what they can get from Social Security at different ages,” said Czarnowski.

The Daily Money: Get our latest personal finance stories in your inbox

How to decide when to claim Social Security

Think less about when you should claim Social Security and more about what you can do. “Once (you) understand what (you) can do, (you’re) in a position to decide what you should do,” said Czarnowski.

One thing that’s critical to learn is your full retirement age or FRA. That’s the age at which you're entitled to your full retirement benefit amount. And your year of birth determines your FRA.

You can find your FRA by birth year on the Social Security website . But you don’t have to claim at FRA. In fact, you can start collecting benefits as early as age 62 or as late as age 70. If, however, you start receiving benefits early, your benefits are reduced permanently a small percent for each month before your FRA. And if you delay your benefits until after FRA, you will be eligible for delayed retirement credits that would increase your monthly benefit.

But no matter when you claim, make it an informed decision, Czarnowski said.

How is your benefit calculated?

Social Security actually calculates your benefit based on the monthly average of your 35 highest earning years , not your last five years nor your highest three years, said Czarnowski. And if you don’t have 35 earning years, zeros get plugged into the calculation, and that lowers your monthly average and, in effect, lowers your benefit.

What’s Social Security for?

As a general rule, Social Security replaces about 55% of a low earner’s pre-retirement salary, 41% of an average earner’s pre-retirement salary, and 34% of a high earner’s pre-retirement salary.

“In no case, high, low, or average earner does it replace 100% of what someone is making,” said Czarnowski. Rather, it’s meant to be a foundation to someone’s retirement income plan.

You can work and still receive benefits

If you’re younger than FRA, there is a limit to how much you can earn and still receive full Social Security benefits, according to Social Security. If you’re younger than FRA during all of 2022, Social Security deducts $1 from your benefits for each $2 you earn above $19,560 . If you reach FRA during 2022, Social Security deducts $1 from your benefits for each $3 you earn above $51,960 until the month you reach FRA.

You can get a do-over

If you start your benefits, you can change your mind. You can cancel or withdraw your application for up to 12 months after you became entitled to retirement benefits. You can reapply later but, unlike in the past, you are limited to one withdrawal per lifetime.

“The decision to start collecting retirement benefits doesn’t have to be an irrevocable one,” said Czarnowski.

Another option for those who started collecting before FRA is something called the voluntary payment suspension . With this tactic, you would voluntarily request to suspend your retirement benefits at your full retirement age and wait to receive your benefits at a higher amount. And you can make this request start and stop your benefits as many times as you’d like between FRA and 70, said Czarnowski.

Note, however, that if you suspend your benefit, anyone who receives a benefit on your work record will have their benefit suspended as well, said Czarnowski. However, divorced spouse can continue receiving them.

How spousal and survivor benefits work

If the higher earner waits to collect until age 70, his or her spouse, the lower wage earner, will receive 50% of the higher earner’s FRA benefit – not 50% of the age 70 benefit. But should the higher earner die after collecting at age 70, the surviving spouse will receive the deceased's age 70 benefit .

► Retirement: 5 things you need to know about Social Security spousal benefits

Recently widowed? Here's what you need to know about Social Security survivors benefits

Need help understanding all this?

Social Security offers the Social Security Handbook on its website, which is written in plain language for use by the public.

Robert Powell, CFP, is the editor of The Street’s Retirement Daily and contributes regularly to USA TODAY. Have questions about money? Email Bob at rpowell@allthingsretirement.com .


The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Explaining Social Security, TLDR edition: The 8 things you should learn about your benefits

IN THIS ARTICLE
