What’s driving the latest Volkswagen power struggle?

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its debut on Wall Street on Wednesday, making the company that has produced less than 200 vehicles worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt 50 percent in its first trades to $119.45 before easing back, taking its market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are not taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. Rivian announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78, in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization.

BUSINESS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO