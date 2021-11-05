CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s driving the latest Volkswagen power struggle?

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess’ frail relationship with German labour representatives hit a new low this week with disagreement over how radical the overhaul at Europe’s top carmaker must be in its quest for electric vehicle dominance. While both sides tried to demonstrate unity at a staff...

