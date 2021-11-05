Thessaloniki Film Festival's Industry Arm Looks to Boost Talents in Greece and Beyond

Blinken OSA and Kino cinema will host this year’s DocPro panel discussions, 12–14 November. The discussion topics highlight how the film industry, seriously shaken by the pandemic, can recover, and how to reach audiences in the region and beyond. In a discussion co-organized with Film New Europe, producers Pavla Janoušková Kubečková, Aneta Zagórska and Sára László discuss how to restart after the pandemic, and what lessons have been learned thus far. Beyond unprecedented strategies, new themes have emerged during the pandemic. How can these themes be made into documentary films that reach and move an international audience? This is what filmmakers, distributors and festival organizers Shoshi Korman (IL), Elena Subirá (ES), Tone Grøttjord-Glenne (NO) and Andréas Rocksen (SE) will discuss. Asia Dér and Máté Fuchs will analyze the Freeszfe documentary workgroup’s film to talk about the methods and practical difficulties of participatory documentary. The panel discussion exploring co-production possibilities between Europe and the United States, as well as strategic international co-production partnerships that can help expand your financing, sales and distribution possibilities, will be available online, at the Verzió website.

