Nord Stream 2 completion not cure-all for gas market woes - Uniper CFO

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The completion of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to bring more Russian gas into Germany under the Baltic Sea would go some way to relieving the tight gas market this winter, but there were other factors at play, the chief finance officer of utility Uniper said.

“Clearly it (Nord Stream 2) would help but the situation is more complex,” CFO Tiina Tuomela said in an earnings call with analysts on Friday, adding weather factors and the level of arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe were also important.

Certification of the pipeline, where Uniper is one of the finance partners, may still be a few months away.

