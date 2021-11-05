Murder Isn’t Easy: The Forensics of Agatha Christie by Carla Valentine review – science and skullduggery

Margaret Rutherford plays Agatha Christie’s amateur sleuth Miss Marple in Murder Ahoy! (1964).

The mind of a writer is a strange place, and a mystery writer’s mind is the strangest of all. How does one use a myriad of tiny intersecting events to construct a plot that will puzzle, entertain, surprise, and ultimately satisfy the reader? Carla Valentine reveals the processes by which that mistress of misdirection, Agatha Christie, used what we now refer to as forensics to lend both credibility and complexity to her famous stories.

During the first world war, Christie worked in a hospital dispensary, where she learned to mix medicines from precisely measured and often dangerous ingredients. She was, as her autobiography put it, “surrounded by poisons”. Inspired by the adventures of Sherlock Holmes, it was here that her thoughts turned to detective fiction, and she planned her first novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, a clever and devious case of murder by strychnine poisoning.

Following the success of this novel, Christie decided to go beyond poisons and thoroughly familiarise herself with emerging scientific techniques that were changing the investigation of crime. Valentine has employed her skills as a forensic mortuary technician to tease out the fine details of how Christie wove this knowledge into her stories.

Valentine’s book also serves as an exploration of those techniques, including the collection of fingerprints, the interpretation of impressions like footprints or tyre tracks, the analysis of bloodstains and, at the autopsy stage, of the victims themselves. In some areas, notably fingerprints, Christie’s novels, perhaps as a result of her conversations with experts, anticipated innovations before they were formally adopted.

Which is not to say that her characters slavishly always followed the rules. While Hercule Poirot, a professional detective, displayed his expertise in fingerprints from the start, Miss Marple, an amateur, was given to improvisation. In The Case of the Perfect Maid she sneakily collected a suspect’s fingerprints using only a pocket mirror and a piece of half-eaten seaside rock. And Poirot himself frequently disdained the practice – articulated by renowned French criminologist Edmond Locard as “‘every contact leaves a trace” – of searching for tiny pieces of evidence, preferring to lie back in an armchair with his eyes closed in order to see the solution with “the eyes of the mind”.

Christie’s research and attention to detail makes her work believable, and she brought the latest in forensic science to public attention. She was an avid reader of newspaper reports of criminal cases and engaged in active debate with other eminent crime writers, exchanging ideas and information at their meetings in the Detection Club, founded in 1930.

Occasionally, as a storyteller, she bent the rules. Like Sherlock Holmes, she suggests that the expression on the face of a corpse can reveal how the individual died, and their emotions at the time of death. Christie must have known that this is not the case, but we can allow her some dramatic license, and for the most part, she was scrupulously accurate.

Valentine has written an engaging and informative book (the Murder Methods Table is grimly fascinating, with 1939’s And Then There Were None claiming the prize for the greatest diversity, from crushing to drowning). She casts new light on Christie’s methods and research and, most importantly, makes sure never to give away the endings.