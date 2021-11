ITHACA, N.Y. — The October meeting is coming a little late from the Voice’s end, as I was on the West Coast when it was live. However, the joy of video streaming means copies are stored online, and Voice staff have no problem spending 3.5 hours taking notes and writing ten-minute summaries so that you can be informed and still do something else with with those 3+ hours. For those who like to look at the agendas while readings, the 223-page PDF is here.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO