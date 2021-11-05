CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelienople, PA

American Legion Riders Escort Army Reserve Unit Through Zelienople

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bK0xr_0cnReaj100

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – U.S. soldiers received a warm welcome in Zelienople on Thursday.

American Legion riders escorted an Army Reserve Unit from Fort Dix, New Jersey through town.

Police also followed behind the unit’s tour buses.

They were making their way to Butler.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Retired New Castle Police K-9 Bojar Dies

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – After six years of service and then retirement, a beloved police K-9 in New Castle has died. Bojar served the department from 2012 until the fall of 2018 when he retired. He was certified in explosive detection and was also a patrol dog. Bojar also was on the Region 13 Task Force that served all of western Pennsylvania. “Bojar you will be missed and the NCPD thanks you for your service to the community,” the department said in a Facebook post.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

County And City Officials Remember The Life Of Charles Moffat

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A long-time public servant with the Pittsburgh Police and then the Allegheny County Police, Charles Moffat died at 80-years-old. Moffat was a pillar in law enforcement, for over 35 years on the Pittsburgh Police force he rose from patrolman to deputy chief. He then moved to the Allegheny County Police Department to serve as the superintendent. After 12 years as the superintendent, he retired in March 2016. “Charlie’s going to be missed,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “He was somebody that we all relied on, again the ultimate professional, well-respected within the law enforcement community. You just didn’t find anybody that didn’t respect him. Superintendent Moffat, Officer Moffitt, and what Charlie Moffat really meant to this community.” “For nearly five decades, Charlie was a dedicated public servant and member of law enforcement with the City of Pittsburgh and later as Allegheny County Police Superintendent,” said Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala. “As good as he was in his professional life, Charlie was even better as a husband, father, and grandfather. May his family take comfort in the contribution he made to the safety and welfare of everyone in western Pennsylvania.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Protest In East Liberty Calls For Justice In Death Of Jim Rogers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters demonstrated and blocked off a traffic intersection in East Liberty on Saturday evening. They took to the streets once again to raise awareness for the case of Jim Rogers. He is the man who died the day after being tased by a Pittsburgh Police officer last month. Around 35 people took part in the protest. They briefly blocked Penn Avenue in East Liberty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
39K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy