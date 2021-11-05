American Legion Riders Escort Army Reserve Unit Through Zelienople

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A long-time public servant with the Pittsburgh Police and then the Allegheny County Police, Charles Moffat died at 80-years-old. Moffat was a pillar in law enforcement, for over 35 years on the Pittsburgh Police force he rose from patrolman to deputy chief. He then moved to the Allegheny County Police Department to serve as the superintendent. After 12 years as the superintendent, he retired in March 2016. “Charlie’s going to be missed,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “He was somebody that we all relied on, again the ultimate professional, well-respected within the law enforcement community. You just didn’t find anybody that didn’t respect him. Superintendent Moffat, Officer Moffitt, and what Charlie Moffat really meant to this community.” “For nearly five decades, Charlie was a dedicated public servant and member of law enforcement with the City of Pittsburgh and later as Allegheny County Police Superintendent,” said Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala. “As good as he was in his professional life, Charlie was even better as a husband, father, and grandfather. May his family take comfort in the contribution he made to the safety and welfare of everyone in western Pennsylvania.”

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO