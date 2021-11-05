CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and pleasant through weekend

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jL4E_0cnReZnA00

Good morning, Acadiana!

It is a cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s, brrr.

Clouds are hanging tough across portions of the area this morning.

Where we see the sunshine break out, temperatures will likely push the middle to upper 60s, otherwise they'll struggle to reach the lower 60s once again.

Winds will be out of the north at 6-12 mph.

With clear skies and generally light winds in place tonight, overnight lows will once again find themselves in the lower to middle 40s.

Bradley
Overnight Lows

Plentiful sunshine through the course of the weekend.

It'll stay cold for our mornings with readings remaining planted in the 40s.

Temperatures will push the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday afternoon.

Slightly milder into Sunday, but still very comfortable conditions remaining in place.

It'll stay rather nice through the early parts of next week as temperatures will be on a moderating trend.

Next chance of rain arrives by the latter parts of next week ahead of our next frontal boundary.

That could set the stage for another nice and cool weekend to follow.

As always, we'll continue to watch how the long-range pattern evolves with time.

In the meantime, be sure to enjoy the beautiful weather we'll have in place this weekend!

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Strong winds, Falling temperatures

Damaging wind gusts trailing behind a cold front could reach in excess of 50 through the afternoon in Yellowstone County as well as areas north, south and east. These winds could bring down shallow rooted trees, topple power lines and turn unsecured items in yards into dangerous projectiles. Use caution if you drive a high profile vehicle.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start
KATC News

Mild and mostly sunny Tuesday

Fair to clear skies will be in place tonight. Light southerly winds will hold our overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. So, not quite as chilly tonight, but still cool. Some patchy fog could be possible in spots first thing in the morning.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Cold start Tuesday gives way to pleasant weather, sunny skies in Charlotte; warmup continues until front arrives Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday starts off cold before mild and peasant conditions take over. Skies are mostly clear this morning as we get your Tuesday underway with temperatures sitting in the low to mid-30s. Winds will stay relatively calm as high pressure takes hold of the Carolinas. Today will be mostly sunny and comfortable […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in this weekend. It feels like Fall South Florida style. A pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is low today due to dry air in place. Isolated showers are possible in the evening across the Keys. Monday night will not be as chilly with low falling to the mid to upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday’s highs will creep up a little and the breeze will start to build. Wednesday will be warmer and breezy with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for passing showers. The rain chance will increase Thursday due to an east breeze and moisture moving in. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. The rain chance is even higher on Friday ahead of a weak cold front. Saturday some showers may linger before we enjoy drier weather by Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy