Sunny and pleasant through weekend

Good morning, Acadiana!

It is a cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s, brrr.

Clouds are hanging tough across portions of the area this morning.

Where we see the sunshine break out, temperatures will likely push the middle to upper 60s, otherwise they'll struggle to reach the lower 60s once again.

Winds will be out of the north at 6-12 mph.

With clear skies and generally light winds in place tonight, overnight lows will once again find themselves in the lower to middle 40s.

Bradley Overnight Lows

Plentiful sunshine through the course of the weekend.

It'll stay cold for our mornings with readings remaining planted in the 40s.

Temperatures will push the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday afternoon.

Slightly milder into Sunday, but still very comfortable conditions remaining in place.

It'll stay rather nice through the early parts of next week as temperatures will be on a moderating trend.

Next chance of rain arrives by the latter parts of next week ahead of our next frontal boundary.

That could set the stage for another nice and cool weekend to follow.

As always, we'll continue to watch how the long-range pattern evolves with time.

In the meantime, be sure to enjoy the beautiful weather we'll have in place this weekend!