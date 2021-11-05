Kissimmee woman takes part in global break dancing competition in Poland

For some dedicated followers of hip-hop culture, break dancing, or breaking, is a form of expression they explore as a hobby in their free time. For Kissimmee resident Isis Granda, it’s more of a lifestyle and a profession.

She is among 16 B-girls and 16 B-boys facing off at the 18th edition of Red Bull BC One’s World Finals in Gdańsk, Poland Nov. 5-6.

In August, 26-year-old Granda faced off against the top 16 B-girls (a term used for female breakers) in the United States and eight wild-card competitors at Red Bull’s national final in Orlando. When she won first place, the local dancer earned herself a spot on the world stage.

“For me, break dancing is an art of self-expression to the fullest. Being a B-girl is a lifestyle and now my profession,” Granda said. “I’m pushing for something new every time. It’s always a challenge for me but it has made me stronger in every aspect of my life.”

The Ecuador native discovered breaking while studying ballet and contemporary styles, falling in love with hip-hop about eight years ago. Since she began pursuing this dance style, it has evolved into a phenomenon that will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

“Breaking has always been an art and a sport, so it demands both physical ability and creativity, making it different from other sports,” Granda said. “I am super happy that we now have the opportunity to work toward getting an Olympic medal like other athletes.”

The breaker said that everyone will be nervous while competing on the world stage, but that she’s worked hard for the moment and hopes to inspire others.

“That has always been part of my mission as an artist and now as an athlete, whether that’s at home in Ecuador or in Florida,” Granda said. “It’s important to remember that we are human beings and that there is no limit to our greatness. It’s also super important to me, as an artist, to connect with others.”

