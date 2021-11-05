Soundtrack Of My Life: Ne-Yo

We're finally getting a chance to dive more into Kid Cudi — the artist and the person — and hear directly from the man himself. A Man Named Scott, Cudi's forthcoming documentary releasing on Amazon Prime Video, offers an inside look at the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper's rise to fame and his own personal struggles over the years — as told by him, as well as some of his dearest friends and collaborators. For years, fans have only been able to understand Cudi's life as a star by way of the media, but thanks to POPSUGAR's exclusive clip from his documentary, we get to hear a first-hand account of the rapper's rare stories straight from his mouth.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO