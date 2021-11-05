CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Soundtrack Of My Life: Ne-Yo

By Alex Flood
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My mum was a big fan. She was the kind of person who needed music to do anything. If she was sad then Stevie was the pick-me-up to get her back in a good space. She always used to tell me that we should never run from our emotions. We’ve been...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
mymagic949.com

Leona Lewis re-releasing 2013 Christmas album with Bee Gees cover, Ne-Yo duet

Leona Lewis is re-releasing her 2013 holiday album Christmas, with Love, with two new tracks. Retitled Christmas, with Love Always, the album will be released on November 19. In addition to holiday favorites like "Silent Night," "White Christmas" and its best-known track, "One More Sleep," the re-release includes a cover of the 1977 single "If I Can't Have You," written and recorded by the Bee Gees and made into a hit by Yvonne Elliman. Leona has reimagined the disco classic as a ballad with strings and piano.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Exclusive: Kid Cudi Reveals the Meaning Behind "Soundtrack 2 My Life" in This Sneak Peek of His Doc

We're finally getting a chance to dive more into Kid Cudi — the artist and the person — and hear directly from the man himself. A Man Named Scott, Cudi's forthcoming documentary releasing on Amazon Prime Video, offers an inside look at the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper's rise to fame and his own personal struggles over the years — as told by him, as well as some of his dearest friends and collaborators. For years, fans have only been able to understand Cudi's life as a star by way of the media, but thanks to POPSUGAR's exclusive clip from his documentary, we get to hear a first-hand account of the rapper's rare stories straight from his mouth.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Beverly
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Shirley Murdock
Person
Billy Ocean
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Wizkid
saratogafalcon.org

Pitbull concert really was the time of my life

Lights flashed, Pitbull’s voice blared through the microphone, people were jumping up and down and I couldn’t hear anyone next to me. Onstage, cannons blasted white gas into the air and confetti fell over the crowd. The concert was everything I had hoped it would be. Though I had never...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

U2 releases ‘Your Song Saved My Life’

U2 has released “Your Song Saved My Life” from the Universal/Illumination film, Sing 2. The song is the first new music since 2019 and is available digitally. The band teased the track on Monday (Nov 1st) with a snippet on its newly launched TikTok page. Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen...
MOVIES
rolling out

Ne-Yo, Taye Diggs and Eric Bellinger to star in Christmas variety special

Ne-Yo, Taye Diggs and Eric Bellinger will be dropping a variety special that will help bring in the Christmas holiday festivities. Bellinger, Diggs, and Ne-Yo will release “The Black Pack: We Three Kings,” on Nov. 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. The holiday-themed celebration will include classic and new festive music. The special will include music, dance and comedy. Tank, Sevyn Streeter and Jordin Sparks are just a few of the artists who have been confirmed to make an appearance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karaoke#New Edition
Vibe

Summer Walker Reaches New Career Feat With ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, hasn’t even been out for a full week yet, and it’s already broken records within its first 24 hours. According to a press release, it was the biggest overall album debut and R&B album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music. Every song on the 20-track LP is charting between No. 1 through No. 22 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Top Songs Chart. The lyric video for its intro track, “Bitter,” was the No. 1 Trending Song on YouTube. Not to mention, the SZA-assisted track, “No Love” surpassed the first full day of “Ex...
MUSIC
NME

Big Sean and Hit-Boy get to work in video for new track ‘The One’

Big Sean and Hit-Boy have dropped a video for their latest collaborative track ‘The One’ – you can watch it below. The two artists released their surprise EP, ‘What You Expect’, last month (October 28), and have already shared visuals for the tracks ‘What A Life’ and ‘Loyal To A Fault’, the latter of which features Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NME

Watch Phoebe Bridgers and MUNA perform ‘Silk Chiffon’ on ‘Corden’

MUNA were the most recent musical guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden where they were joined by Phoebe Bridgers to perform recent collaboration ‘Silk Chiffon’. For their rendition, the band and Bridgers turned the Corden stage into a glitzy prom night affair, flanked by a disco ball and pink balloons, and decked out in formal wear.
MUSIC
NME

SEVENTEEN reveal ‘Rock With You’ went through “endless revisions”

SEVENTEEN have opened up about the creative process behind their recent single ‘Rock With You’. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone for its The Breakdown series, SEVENTEEN members Joshua, Vernon and Woozi delve into the making of the group’s latest single, taken from their ninth mini-album ‘Attaca’. “If we’re...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ on ‘Sesame Street’

Billie Eilish has performed a kid-friendly rework of her track ‘Happier Than Ever’ for an upcoming episode of Sesame Street. For the episode, Eilish performs a duet with the Count about the joys of counting, beginning with the lyrics “When I’m counting with you, I’m happier than ever“. Watch the duet below:
TENNIS
NME

Beabadoobee says every song on her new album “is in a whole different world”

Beabadoobee has given an insight into her upcoming second album, explaining that “every single song is in a whole different world”. The singer-songwriter released her debut studio effort, ‘Fake It Flowers’, in October 2020. She followed it up with this year’s ‘Our Extended Play’ EP, which included contributions from The 1975‘s Matty Healy and George Daniel.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Jack Black cover David Bowie with “the original school of rock”

Jack Black has covered David Bowie‘s ‘Suffragette City’ alongside a band from “the original school of rock” – tune in below. The musician and actor teamed up with students from Blue Bear School Of Music in San Francisco, which is “the longest-running rock and roll school in the nation, and probably the world”.
MUSIC
rolling out

Lizzo gives heartfelt message at Missy Elliot’s Walk of Fame induction

Lizzo got teary as she thanked Missy Elliott for “making my dreams come true” at her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction. The “Get Ur Freak On” rapper was honored with a star on the famous sidewalk in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 8, and stars came out in force to celebrate the 50-year-old hip-hop icon, including her “Tempo” collaborator, who gave an impassioned speech.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy