Soundtrack Of My Life: Ne-Yo

Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, hasn’t even been out for a full week yet, and it’s already broken records within its first 24 hours.
According to a press release, it was the biggest overall album debut and R&B album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music. Every song on the 20-track LP is charting between No. 1 through No. 22 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Top Songs Chart.
The lyric video for its intro track, “Bitter,” was the No. 1 Trending Song on YouTube. Not to mention, the SZA-assisted track, “No Love” surpassed the first full day of “Ex...
