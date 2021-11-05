Stormont Vail Events Center welcomes Hoosier Arenacross Nationals

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Hoosier Arenacross Nationals start on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Events Center. It’s the ultimate indoor dirt bike event.

A man-made dirt track has been added to the arena. This allows professional and amateur riders to show off their skills. Competitors from all across the country will be battling it out over the next three months for a national title.

“These guys literally train at least four to five times a day,” Jay Reynolds, a spokesperson for the Hoosier Arenacross Outlaws, said. “Some come out of training facilities and they live at training facilities. A lot of them are homeschooled and they follow the tour all during the winter.”

Reynolds also said a majority of the athletes race outdoors during the summer.

The event runs through Saturday, Nov. 6. For ticket information, click here .

