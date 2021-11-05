Selinsgrove Speedway sets March opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In denying a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Tuesday that Congress had a strong public interest in obtaining records...
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years. Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he...
(CNN) — Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday to give his account of the night he fatally shot two people and wounded another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. The judge asked Rittenhouse, 18, to affirm he understood his rights and that if he agrees to...
A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
(NewsNation Now) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared remotely on a popular sports talk show Tuesday to further address criticisms about comments he made on his COVID-19 vaccination status. “I shared an opinion that’s polarizing,” Rodgers said on SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “I made some comments...
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third...
Poland reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police, a day after groups of migrants tried to storm through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side in the tense standoff
