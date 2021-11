In July of 2019, Florida resident Denise Hallowell was found dead in her own home. The 57-year-old mom of two had been brutally attacked with an ax. At the time of the tragedy, her then-17-year-old son Carlos Hallowell was home but claimed he had been napping. When he woke up, he discovered her body and immediately called 911. However, the evidence later pegged Carlos Hallowell as his mother's murderer.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO