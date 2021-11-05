Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire brings medieval fun to Tavares

Knights joust during a previous Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire in Tavares. Tom Benitez/Orlando Sentinel

A plot of Tavares land will be turned into an enchanted forest and transported back in time for two weekends this month as the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire returns.

Faire-goers can step back into 1604 with performers, jousting, food, beverages and more in Tavares Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14. The festival, now in its 20th season, is back for in-person festivities following a virtual edition in 2020.

Lady of the Lakes is among the only nonprofit Renaissance festivals, raising money for the Education Foundation of Lake County. Money raised helps to support classroom grants for teachers, scholarships and more.

“People are just so excited that it’s coming back,” said Nanci Schwartz, spokesperson for the foundation. “Performers will speak to you as if they are in that time. You get an immersive learning experience, a sense that you’ve stepped back in time.”

Geared toward education, the festival aims to be historically accurate while entertaining patrons. Ryan Cimino, better known as Lord Giovanni, has been highly involved in the festival in various capacities for about seven years. He said cast members go through about eight weeks of rehearsal before the show opens.

“We go through all the different things from dialect to persona. We do Medieval and Renaissance dances that we teach, and costuming,” Cimino said. “When you start layering them on, that’s really what brings it alive. Otherwise, we’re just a bunch of people standing around in costumes.”

This year, visitors of all ages can participate in the King’s Crusade, an interactive quest akin to the game of Clue, which has participants attempting to foil a plot for the king’s assassination. Patrons can also explore all of the usual staples found at a Renaissance festival — music, comedy, jousting, turkey legs, unicorns, medieval merchants and blacksmithing.

For the adults, Lady of the Lakes offers a pub crawl and some entertainment geared toward an older audience. Special events include weddings, bachelor parties, birthdays and a fairy house competition.

“There’s an immersion of being in the environment — Renaissance fairs have the sounds, the smells, the food and everything that’s going on all around you at one time,” Cimino said. “You’re in it from the minute you walk through that front gate until the time you leave.”

If you go

Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14 at 28598 Lady of the Lakes Ave. in Tavares. One-day adult admission is $15 or $7 for children 4-12 years old. Multiday passes are available. Lake County school employees and students from any district get in for $5 on Nov. 6. Seniors (ages 62 and older) can get discounted $8 tickets on Nov. 7. Veterans and active-duty military can buy $8 tickets on Nov. 14. For more information, visit lakerenfaire.com .

