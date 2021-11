The Toyota Tundra is getting arguably its most significant (and most needed) update ever for the 2022 model year, and we're incredibly excited about it. We love how it looks; we love the massive tech upgrades that Toyota gave it, and we are very excited to get some more time behind the wheel. One thing we had been waiting on was how much it was going to cost, and thanks to an announcement made on Thursday by Toyota, now we know.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO