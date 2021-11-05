CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World shares, Wall St futures lower ahead of US jobs report

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TOKYO (AP) — Shares opened lower in Europe on Friday after a downbeat day in Asia, where Chinese benchmarks sagged under revived concerns over property developers.

Benchmarks fell in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in Paris and Sydney.

Investors were watching for employment figures and further updates on corporate earnings.

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to another pandemic low last week, another sign the job market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession. The agency will release its more detailed jobs report for October on Friday.

Germany’s DAX edged 0.1% lower to 16,018.28, while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% to 6,996.08. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell less than 0.1% to 7,277.14. The futures for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 were 0.1% lower.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4%, extending its winning streak to a sixth day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower, while the Nasdaq added 0.8%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks slipped 0.1%.

Jitters over troubles in China’s property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its listed companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed.

Tightened controls on borrowing by highly leveraged real estate companies have been rattling markets after one of the biggest, Evergrande Group, failed to make payments on some of its $300 billion in debt. Evergrande faces further payment deadlines on Saturday.

The Chinese government has also been ramping up controls on wealth management.

In Asian trading Friday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.5% to 24,859.00, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 1% to 3,491.57.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index shed 0.6% to 29, 611.57, while South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.5% to 2,960.27. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 500 gained 0.4% to 7,456.90.

Japanese automaker lowered its profit and vehicle sales forecasts for the fiscal year, pointing Friday to shortages of computer chips and rising material costs.

The shortage in computer chips needed to make the machine is a serious problem unlikely to be resolved soon, the president of the Japanese video-game maker said Friday.

“The extremely tight situation remains, and the future is uncertain,” Shuntaro Furukawa told reporters.

Such supply chain problems and their impact on corporate profits and operations have been a key concern for investors amid the latest round of earnings.

Benchmark U.S. crude prices picked up $1.24 cents to $80.05 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange after for cautious monthly increases in oil production even as prices surge and the global economy is thirsty for fuel.

The OPEC+ alliance, made up of OPEC members led by the Saudis and non-members led by Russia, rebuffed pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden to pump significantly more oil and lower gasoline prices for U.S. drivers.

The U.S. benchmark lost $2.05 to $78.81 on Thursday.

Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, rose 73 cents to $81.27 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 113.82 Japanese yen from 113.75 Japanese yen. The euro was flat at $1.1557.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Dow Futures#Index Futures#Ap#Chinese#The Labor Department#Americans#Kaisa Group#Evergrande Group#Asian#Hang Seng
Times Leader

Stocks move lower, putting long winning streak in jeopardy

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Stocks moved lower in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday, putting an extended winning streak for the market in jeopardy. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% as of 11:41 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 193 points, or 0.5%,...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Lower Ahead of Key Inflation Data

U.S. equity futures nudged lower early Wednesday as investors await key data that will be the next big indicator of how much rising price pressures are accelerating. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped nearly 90 points. S&P 500 futures fell 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures were off 93 points.
STOCKS
Times Leader

Stocks retreat in Asia as China inflation pushes higher

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Asian shares fell Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s retreat, with Chinese benchmarks leading the decline after the government reported a surge in inflation in October. China’s consumer price index, a main measure of inflation, rose 1.5% in October, up from 0.7% the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.50% to $3,576.23 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. Amazon.com Inc. closed $196.85 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to October, prices […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 skids lower Tuesday and misses longest streak of record closes in 66 years as Tesla's stock tumbles 12%

U.S. stock benchmarks headed solidly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite halting lengthy win streaks that had been a feature of a stock market that appeared to levitate off optimism around third-quarter earnings, despite lingering concerns about out-of-control inflation that have been amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks heading into the holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 36,320, while the S&P 500 index ended down 0.4% at 4,685, marking its first decline in nine sessions and narrowly missing its longest string of record closes, nine straight all-time highs, since...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
Times Leader

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by weakness in tech

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Wednesday, pulled down by losses in big technology companies. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in the early going and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%. Chipmakers Nvidia and AMD each fell more than 3%. Investors were discouraged to see a reading on inflation that came in hotter than expected, and Treasury yields rose as a result. Consumer prices rose 6.2% in October over a year ago, the highest inflation rate since 1990. DoorDash soared 16% after reporting suprisingly strong results. Disney reports after the closing bell. Overseas markets were mixed.
STOCKS
WTAJ

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 267,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low of 267,000 last week as the job market recovers from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Jobless claims fell by 4,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Jim Cramer on where to invest in the markets following infrastructure bill

CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team react to the latest $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and what that means for infrastructure stocks, which have been on the rise for weeks. "I'm calling this the obvious market," Cramer said as shares of Caterpillar and steel company Nucor climbed in pre-market trading.
STOCKS
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy