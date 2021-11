Following the team's biggest win of the season, the Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field to host quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Eagles are 3-5 after last Sunday's 44-6 triumph over the Detroit Lions, but none of those three wins have come at home. Meanwhile, the Chargers are looking for their first win in nearly a month after consecutive losses sandwiching the team's bye week. Which first-year head coach will come out on top, the Eagles' Nick Sirianni or the Chargers' Brandon Staley? No matter where you are, you can follow the action. Here's how:

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO