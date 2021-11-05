CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thessaloniki Film Festival's Industry Arm Looks to Boost Talents in Greece and Beyond

By Christopher Vourlias
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two years into a pandemic that has forced much of the movie industry to conduct its business online, the Thessaloniki Film Festival and its industry arm, Agora, will roll out a full slate of in-person events during the festival’s 62nd edition, which runs Nov. 4-14. For Agora head...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
cineuropa.org

The ARP’s Film Meetings look to probe a changing industry

It’s amidst a complicated context that the 31st edition of the ARP’s (Civil Society for Authors-Directors-Producers) Film Meetings is set to unfold from tomorrow. What with the impact of the pandemic on the entire sector, the new role played by SVOD platforms in the funding of audiovisual creation, and the relatively laborious negotiations involved in reworking France’s media chronology windows (to name just a few pressing issues at present), any statements made during these three days in Touquet-Paris-Plage (3 - 5 November), hosting conversations and reflections revolving around the 7th art which are as popular with leaders hailing from all sections of the film chain in France, as they are with politicians responsible for cultural life in France and Europe (notably the French Minister for Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin), will be placed under the microscope and treated as key indicators of the future that’s in the making.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Ajyal Film Festival is a showcase of both regional talent and international independent films

The Doha Film Institute (DFI)’s annual Ajyal Film Festival returns for its ninth edition (November 7-13) in the Qatari capital, with a mix of virtual and in‑person events. Film screenings, interactive discussions, a multi-media art exhibit, Qatar’s largest pop-culture event Geekdom and a drive-in cinema are all part of this year’s community-focused festival. It is an event that uses film to raise awareness of key global issues with the youth in Qatar and across the region.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Thessaloniki#Short Film#European
Time Out Global

French Film Festival

The Institut Français’s film bonanza returns for its 29th iteration, featuring 17 films over 33 screenings. Most of them are UK premieres, previously presented at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, including the Palme d’Or winner Titane. The fest opens on November 3 with the UK premiere of France,...
MOVIES
stljewishlight.org

A look at Jewish, Israeli themes at 2021 St. Louis International Film festival

The 30th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival will feature several Israeli and Jewish-interest films, in a mix of in-person and virtual screenings, plus a special event. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend and COVID procedures will be in place. All the in-person screenings and the special event listed below take place at the Tivoli Theater, 6350 Delmar Blvd. in University City.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
thezebra.org

The Power of the Middleburg Film Festival

Alexandria, VA – I’ve sat next to Middleburg Film Festival Executive Director Susan Koch and MFF Founder Sheila Johnson during screenings and presentations many times over the nine years the festival has been attracting A-list stars, Oscar-caliber filmmakers and films, plus movie aficionados near and far. I’ve often wanted to whisper in their ears, Okay, what’s your secret?!? How do you curate a film festival every year that is a veritable barometer for Academy Award accolades?
MIDDLEBURG, VA
culturemap.com

Houston Greek Film Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Greek Film Festival will showcase modern Greek films from Greek filmmakers worldwide. In lieu of an in-person event, the festival will be available to view virtually at any time, November 4-14.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston Globe

Boston Jewish Film Festival

Look toward the past. They are about maintaining or confronting tradition, understanding history, about surviving, persevering, and creating anew from past struggles. Most of the people in these films are 70 or older — but they bring to the world an unquenchable spirit of youth. All of the films and...
BOSTON, MA
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
virginia.edu

Photos: A Look Through the Lens at the 2021 Virginia Film Festival

The 2021 Virginia Film Festival ended a robust run Sunday night after offering more than 85 films to moviegoers and special guests. The festival – a program of the University of Virginia and its offices of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts – opened Wednesday night with a screening of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and continued throughout a long weekend with various highly anticipated screenings.
VIRGINIA STATE
piolog.com

Indigenous creator’s experimental film screened at festival

THE DRIVE on Highway 26 from Portland to the Oregon coast is fairly short and mindless to those familiar with the area. Woodrow Hunt’s ten-minute short film, “Faces, Displays, and Other Imaginary Things” offers a new perspective on this route and highways like it, reaching into the complicated past of Indigenous labor and remembering it for what it is. Hunt, who is of Klamath, Modoc and Cherokee descent, connects this film to his family’s labor experience.
PORTLAND, OR
culturemap.com

Austin Polish Film Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 16th annual Austin Polish Film Festival will feature 10 movies over four days, starting with Cremation of Time, a short film by Beata Pozniak, based on a poem written by the director herself. The festival will close with Never Gonna Snow Again by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert.
MOVIES
The Day

Mystic Film Festival winners

The Mystic Film Festival was held Oct. 21-24, and the following are some of the winners:. Lifetime Achievement Award – Susan Seidelman; Grand Jury Prize – Documentary Feature – "Any Given Day," directed by Margaret Byrne; Grand Jury Prize – Narrative Feature – "Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus," directed by Dalibor Barić; Grand Jury Prize – Documentary Short – "Alice: At Home With Alice Parker," directed by Eduardo Montes-Bradley; Grand Jury Prize – Narrative Short – "Sproutland," directed by Cynthia Wade.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy