Thessaloniki Film Festival's Industry Arm Looks to Boost Talents in Greece and Beyond

It’s amidst a complicated context that the 31st edition of the ARP’s (Civil Society for Authors-Directors-Producers) Film Meetings is set to unfold from tomorrow. What with the impact of the pandemic on the entire sector, the new role played by SVOD platforms in the funding of audiovisual creation, and the relatively laborious negotiations involved in reworking France’s media chronology windows (to name just a few pressing issues at present), any statements made during these three days in Touquet-Paris-Plage (3 - 5 November), hosting conversations and reflections revolving around the 7th art which are as popular with leaders hailing from all sections of the film chain in France, as they are with politicians responsible for cultural life in France and Europe (notably the French Minister for Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin), will be placed under the microscope and treated as key indicators of the future that’s in the making.

