CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redington Shores, FL

Redington Long Pier owners, Town of Redington Shores reach settlement

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyRzI_0cnRarLI00

The future of the site where Redington Long Pier once stood is still uncertain however, a settlement has been reached.

The town of Redington Shores, current owners of the pier, and former town officials settled for $800,000 in August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The pier, which has already been demolish, had been falling apart for years but the town and pier owners haven't been able to agree on plans for what's next.
However, the current owner of the pier site still has a pending zoning appeal. His plans have been voted down twice so far, once for a hotel and another for a 10-unit condo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redington Shores, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Pier#Redington Long Pier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy