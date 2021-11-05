Redington Long Pier owners, Town of Redington Shores reach settlement

The future of the site where Redington Long Pier once stood is still uncertain however, a settlement has been reached.

The town of Redington Shores, current owners of the pier, and former town officials settled for $800,000 in August.

The pier, which has already been demolish, had been falling apart for years but the town and pier owners haven't been able to agree on plans for what's next.

However, the current owner of the pier site still has a pending zoning appeal. His plans have been voted down twice so far, once for a hotel and another for a 10-unit condo.