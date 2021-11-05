CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club quit on Friday...

abc17news.com

Cricket racism: Sponsors quit English club over claims

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricketer Gary Ballance has admitted to using a racial slur against Azeem Rafiq, a former teammate at Yorkshire. The cricket club recently concluded that no employees would face any action, leading to major sponsors this week abandoning deals over the handling of the case. Ballance accepted he was responsible for some of the offensive and derogatory terms that Rafiq revealed he was subjected to during his time playing for the county in northern England.
SOCIETY
prweek.com

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has turned a crisis into a PR disaster

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq alleged over a year ago that he was the victim of repeated racist abuse while playing for the county. Yorkshire’s responses to those allegations have done nothing to quell the rising tide of negative public opinion. Instead, they have contrived to make the situation worse at every turn.
SPORTS
The Independent

Yorkshire name new chair as club’s racism crisis continues

Lord Kamlesh Patel has accepted the challenge of steering Yorkshire through one of the most damaging chapters in their long history, taking over as chair on the day the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis deepened amid new allegations.After a week of steadily escalating pressure – from politicians, campaign groups and a host of disappearing commercial sponsors – the dam broke on Friday morning with the resignation of previous chairman Roger Hutton.He walked out of the club alongside fellow board members Hanif Malik, Stephen Willis and Neil Hartley, though the latter will remain to oversee a transition period, and called on the...
SOCIETY
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism report fallout

Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire, resigned with immediate effect on Friday morning over the club’s response to Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism. Hutton, who had faced intense pressure to resign over the past week, admitted Yorkshire has “experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge” in a statement and “apologised unreservedly” to Rafiq.Hutton’s statement preceded an emergency board meeting at Yorkshire this morning, with chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon also under pressure to step down, while former England captain Michael Vaughan was further implicated in the scandal. Vaughan, who represented Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
newschain

Mark Arthur stands down as Yorkshire chief executive amid racism crisis

Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of crisis club Yorkshire with immediate effect. Arthur has faced intense pressure over recent days as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutional racism has escalated. Rafiq renewed his longstanding calls for Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon to resign after...
SOCIETY
sportspromedia.com

At Large | Yorkshire racism crisis is cause for reflection, not just recrimination

There are some things you have to define before you can defend them. The trouble is, if you fall short of making that definition, others will do so instead. In their 2015 book School Culture Rewired, Steve Gruenert and Todd Whittaker wrote: ‘The culture of any organisation is shaped by the worst behavior the leader is willing to tolerate.’ That call has been echoed more recently by the organisational psychologist, author and former basketball player John Amaechi, who has made it a mantra in his discussions of anti-racism and inclusion.
NFL
#Racism#County Cricket#Ap
Frankfort Times

Essex cricket chairman quits after racism allegation

CHELMSFORD, England (AP) — The chairman of English county cricket team Essex has quit following a historic allegation of racist language used by him in 2017, the club said Friday. John Faragher’s resignation comes amid a racism scandal at another county club, Yorkshire, that has led to a number of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

A giant of a man – Tributes paid to Celtic great and Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld

Tributes have been paid to Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, one of Scottish football’s great characters, following his death at the age of 83.The midfielder scored 85 goals in 283 appearances over two spells for Celtic the most famous game of which was the 1967 European Cup final win against Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital.The news as announced by the Glasgow club, who stated that Auld was “adored by the entire Celtic family for the passion and love that he always showed for Celtic”.As well as the Hoops’ Lisbon triumph, he won six league championship medals, four Scottish Cups...
SPORTS
The Independent

Yorkshire racism crisis: All you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s DCMS hearing

The racism crisis engulfing Yorkshire will be laid bare on Tuesday when the parliamentary select committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport holds an evidence session into the subject.Here, the PA news agency looks at what that means and at some of the key players.What is a select committee?A parliamentary select committee is a cross-party group of MPs set up to scrutinise the work and remit of a specific Government department.Why is this one interested in Yorkshire?The racism allegations of Azeem Rafiq and others pertaining to their time at Yorkshire has attracted huge political interest, from an urgent question...
SOCIETY
