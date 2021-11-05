Wicked: Fans celebrate ‘perfect’ casting of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in film adaptation

Fans of the stage musical Wicked have rejoiced after it was announced that the forthcoming film adaptation has cast its two lead roles.

Cynthia Erivo ( Widows ; Harriet ) will play the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, while pop sensation Ariana Grande has been cast as Glinda, the Good Witch.

The news was announced on Instagram, with Erivo and Grande both sharing posts about the film.

Grande shared a message sent to her by Erivo, attached to a bouquet of flowers, which read: “‘Pink goes good with green.’ Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you.”

Erivo, meanwhile, shared the handwritten note sent to her by Grande, which read: “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz.”

Wicked is one of the most commercially successful musicals of all time, having taken in more than $1bn at the Broadway box office alone. Written by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, it is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz .

On social media, fans expressed their delight at Grande and Erivo’s casting.

“Let us be glad, let us be grateful for the most perfect casting in all of Oz,” wrote one Twitter user.

“PERFECT CASTING IS PERFECT,” wrote another.

Some else wrote: “I’m actually super interested in this casting. Ariana as Galinda and Cynthia as Elphaba. Should be a treat!”

The Wicked film adaptation is expected to begin production next Summer in the UK.