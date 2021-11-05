CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wicked: Fans celebrate ‘perfect’ casting of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in film adaptation

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jt4Ct_0cnRaXss00

Fans of the stage musical Wicked have rejoiced after it was announced that the forthcoming film adaptation has cast its two lead roles.

Cynthia Erivo ( Widows ; Harriet ) will play the role of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, while pop sensation Ariana Grande has been cast as Glinda, the Good Witch.

The news was announced on Instagram, with Erivo and Grande both sharing posts about the film.

Grande shared a message sent to her by Erivo, attached to a bouquet of flowers, which read: “‘Pink goes good with green.’ Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you.”

Erivo, meanwhile, shared the handwritten note sent to her by Grande, which read: “Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz.”

Wicked is one of the most commercially successful musicals of all time, having taken in more than $1bn at the Broadway box office alone. Written by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, it is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz .

On social media, fans expressed their delight at Grande and Erivo’s casting.

“Let us be glad, let us be grateful for the most perfect casting in all of Oz,” wrote one Twitter user.

“PERFECT CASTING IS PERFECT,” wrote another.

Some else wrote: “I’m actually super interested in this casting. Ariana as Galinda and Cynthia as Elphaba. Should be a treat!”

The Wicked film adaptation is expected to begin production next Summer in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Over Forty-Thousand Wicked Fans Sign Petition to Keep James Corden Out of the Movie

Usually we see fans petitioning studios to put their preferred star into a leading role in a movie, however the announcement that Wicked is finally moving forward with production has seen a petition made to Universal to keep a certain actor out of the movie. A fan-led call to arms has amassed over 41,000 signatures at time of writing demanding that Cats star James Corden not be in the running for any role in the upcoming adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, which tells the story of the Witches of Oz before Dorothy arrived on the back of a hurricane.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jojo
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Winnie Holzman
Cosmopolitan

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, More Appear in Madonna’s ‘Madame XTRA Q&A’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A host of stars, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Lil Nas X are set to appear in Madonna’s “Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A.” The Madonna special will air on Paramount Plus on Nov. 18 and is hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners Symone and Aquaria. Each of the stars appearing pose their burning questions to the star. In the special, Kardashian asks: “Do you have all of your awards show and music video wardrobe, and if you do, do you let your daughter wear any of it?” Kardashian admits she would love to raid the closet “so...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Ariana Grande on Her New Makeup Line R.e.m. Beauty, From Her Favorite Product to Her Space-Age Inspirations

You might have heard the whispers that Ariana Grande (or Ari, as she’s known to her legions of doting fans) was preparing to launch her own beauty line. In fact, you might be one of the cool 906,000 followers (and counting) that the @r.e.m.beauty Instagram page has accumulated over the past few months, as teasers drop left, right and center. Having had a first look at the new products (available to buy on Friday 12 November at 9 a.m. ET on the brand’s website), as demonstrated by Grande herself, Vogue can now confirm that you’re in for a treat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Casting#Film Adaptation#Twitter
Variety

Jodie Comer on Closing the Chapter on Villanelle, Owning Her Place on ‘Last Duel’ and Making Her West End Debut

In 2022, Jodie Comer will say goodbye to the TV role that made her a household name — Villanelle in BBC America’s “Killing Eve” — and forge ahead with a promising film career and theater debut. As she receives Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award, the Liverpool-born actor says she’s parking her insecurities about moving from TV to film, and looking ahead to a West End debut she never thought would happen. While most British actors start out in theater before graduating to the screen sector, Comer’s done it in reverse — though it wasn’t for lack of...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mariah Carey Reteams With Apple TV+ on ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

‘Tis the season for Mariah Carey. The superstar singer wasted nary a second after the Halloween holiday to shift gears into her most festive weeks of the year by announcing Tuesday that she will reteam with Apple TV+ on a new special titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. Set to debut in December, it will feature the first-ever performance of a new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and legendary gospel talent Kirk Franklin. The special follows a 2020 outing for the undisputed Queen of Christmas and the streamer on Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which starred the elusive...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci’: Will Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Snag Their Second Oscars?

If you thought “Borat” (2006) started a frenzy of pop culture and consumers quoting lines for years, wait until we navigate the next couple months with Lady Gaga’s take on famed murderess Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s campy “House of Gucci” — which cement Mother Monster herself as one of the leading contenders for the best actress prize. Gaga checks so many of the boxes of previous Oscar winners for best actress: She’s a beloved pop icon, taking a role that has her playing a sexy, batshit crazy fame and money-seeker. You can just imagine the old-timers saying to each other...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Wilde on Designing for Starling Jewelry, Filming ‘Babylon’ and Her Next Hollywood Project

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Wilde and best friend Babs Burchfield have a long history of philanthropic and eco-conscious partnerships, from volunteering together in Haiti over a decade ago to co-founding their collaborative initiative, Conscious Commerce, which partners with brands and nonprofit foundations to develop more socially-conscious business models. The do-gooder duo’s next stylish endeavor? A holiday gift-ready accessory for sustainable jewelry line Starling. Launching today, the Starling Jewelry x Conscious Commerce Sundial Charm ($210 to $540) uses all SCS certified post-consumer materials, from the reclaimed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Bono, Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anderson Paak, Edgar Wright to Keynote Variety Music for Screens Summit

Bono, Anderson Paak, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson and Edgar Wright will keynote Variety‘s Music for Screens Virtual Summit. Running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, the summit will cover such topics as the revival of film and TV musicals, music in superhero storytelling, music video production and the rise of video games as artist launchpad.  Bono, multiple Grammy Award winner and lead singer for U2, will discuss the making of U2’s original song “Your Song Saved My Life” featured in the film “Sing 2.” He will be joined by the movie’s writer and director, Garth Jennings.  Paak, musician, singer-songwriter, producer and director, will speak...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson, 54, Stuns With Tommy Lee Look-Alike Son, Dylan, 23, At Clothing Launch Party

Pam Anderson rocked a tight black dress as she posed for a photo with son Dylan at the launch of her other son, Brandon’s, clothing line. Pam Anderson, 54, made quite the statement when she attended her son, Brandon Thomas Lee’s clothing line launch on Nov. 4. Pam opted to wear a form-fitting spaghetti strap black slip dress that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage, and a flowy skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps and voluminous loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy