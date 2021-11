Esther’s Law, named after my mother, was proposed by me with the intention of giving families something that I did not have, and that is the ability to have a camera to monitor their loved ones’ care (”Should patients’ families be allowed to install cameras in nursing-home rooms?” Editorial Board Roundtable, Nov. 6). This would be a passive law for the resident, not the nursing home. Residents can decide if they want a camera or not. Nursing homes can’t retaliate or discriminate against a resident for their decision to put in a camera.

