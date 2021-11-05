CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China LGBT rights group shuts down amid hostile environment

By HUIZHONG WU - Associated Press
 5 days ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An influential LGBT advocacy group in China that...

bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
News On 6

Yahoo To Pull Out Of China Amid 'Challenging' Environment

Yahoo Inc. says it is pulling out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.” The company said Tuesday in a statement that its services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1. Yahoo is the second large U.S. technology firm in recent weeks to reduce its operations in China.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Key LGBT+ advocacy group in China closes

A famous LGBT+ advocacy group in China is closing after years of fighting legal cases and seeking better representation for the queer community as it faces increasing curbs.In a statement released on Chinese social media platforms, Queer Advocacy Online announced that it was ceasing all activities and shutting down its social media accounts.“We are deeply regretful to tell everyone, Queer Advocacy Online will stop all of our work indefinitely,” the group announced on WeChat. Shortly after, it withdrew its accounts from WeChat and Weibo, the two key social media platforms in China.It added: “The future may bring more uncertainties, we...
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

'Fortnite' Is Shutting Down in China

A beta version of Epic Games’ popular “Fortnite” battle-royale game that launched in China three years ago is shutting down. In China, the game was known as “Fortress Night” and operated by Tencent Games, which is a major investor in Epic and announced a deal in 2018 to launch the title in China. The shutdown of the game in China was previously reported by CNBC.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

Russia labels LGBT rights group, lawyers as ‘foreign agents’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have named a prominent LGBT rights group and several lawyers as “foreign agents.” The Justice Ministry added the Russian LGBT Network, prominent lawyer Ivan Pavlov and four of his former colleagues to its registry of “foreign agents” on Monday night. The designation implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit recipients. The Russian LGBT Network is well-known both in Russia and abroad for its effort to rescue gay men and lesbians from Chechnya. Pavlov and four other activists added to the list used to be part of Team 29, an association of lawyers and journalists specializing in treason and espionage cases and freedom of information issues.
SOCIETY
The Independent

US Holocaust Museum says China boosting Uyghur repression

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says it has compiled evidence of increasing government repression against Uyghur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang region.In a new report released Tuesday, the museum’s Center for the Prevention of Genocide says there is now “a reasonable basis” to believe that previously alleged crimes against humanity versus the Uyghurs are growing amid a concerted campaign to hide their severity.“The Chinese government has done its best to keep information about crimes against the Uyghurs from seeing the light of day," said Tom Bernstein, the chairman of the museum’s Committee on Conscience. "The Chinese government must halt...
POLITICS
Frankfort Times

The Latest: China, US agree to redouble climate efforts

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. GLASGOW, Scotland — China and the United States have agreed to redouble efforts to fight climate change with “concrete actions,” in a joint statement announced Wednesday in climate talks in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Yahoo shuts down services in China

Yahoo it ended its services in China Tuesday because of "the increasingly challenging business and legal environment" in the country, a spokesperson said in a statement. Why it matters: Yahoo is the latest U.S.-based tech company to stop offering its services in China, where the government's strict control over the internet forces businesses to censor certain information that Beijing has deemed subversive.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Epic Games is shutting down China's version of Fortnite amid Beijing's crackdown on gaming

Game developer Epic Games is shutting down the Chinese version of its wildly popular Fortnite. The company announced the decision in a post on its website on Sunday. A spokesperson for Epic Games shared a translation of the post with Insider, which said Epic ended new user registrations in China on November 1 and will fully shut down its servers there on November 15.
VIDEO GAMES
Frankfort Times

Kishida reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary vote

TOKYO (AP) — Fumio Kishida, reelected as Japan’s prime minister on Wednesday after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections, said the coronavirus remains the country's most urgent issue and pledged to take steps to mend the pandemic-battered economy. Kishida, who briefly met with U.S. President...
POLITICS
The Independent

Thai court rules students’ royal reform call sought to overthrow monarchy

A Thai court ruled on Wednesday that three anti-government activists who had called for reform of the country’s powerful monarchy had violated the constitution by making what it called a veiled attempt to overthrow the institution.The Constitutional Court, ruling in a case brought by a royalist lawyer, said a controversial 10-point call for reforms of the institution by three student protest leaders in August last year was designed to topple the monarchy."The actions have hidden intentions to overthrow the constitutional monarchy and were not a call for reform," a court judge said.The court was ruling on the constitutionality of their reform call and imposed no penalty but ordered...
WORLD

