You better watch out, you better not cry! The popular (and often controversial) SantaCon is set to return this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Get ready, as a floodgate of inebriated Saint Nicks will converge on the city December 11, according to the New York Post. All you'll need is a $13 donation to get your Santa Badge and get into the designated SantaCon bars and venues. Many other details will be released as the event draws closer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO