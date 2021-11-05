CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Why You Should Buy Travel Insurance With Concierge Service

By Erica Lamberg
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZked_0cnRZux000

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure .

When you purchase a comprehensive travel insurance policy, it usually comes with benefits that go beyond simply protecting the money you’ve invested in your vacation. Not only can a comprehensive travel insurance plan provide coverage for medical problems, travel delay, lost baggage and more, but a travel insurance policy also usually comes with access to a customer service team.

“Most US travel insurance plans offer 24-hour assistance and that includes help with requests as urgent as medical emergencies or travel disruptions, to non-emergency concierge assistance,” says Carol Mueller, spokesperson with Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.

These 24/7 travel assistance hotlines can help with other problems such as losing a passport, needing a doctor referral and language translation.

Some travel insurance plans provide an additional valuable perk: Concierge services.

“For example, you can call for assistance in securing things like theater or museum tickets, restaurant reservations, suggestions on things to do or see—think of it as a virtual concierge similar to what you have access to in a hotel concierge,” says Mueller.

Here are some services you may have access to if you buy a travel insurance plan that includes concierge service:

  • Tickets for the theater, opera, ballet or other entertainment
  • Restaurant reservations
  • Hotel reservations
  • Referrals for transportation such as a limousine
  • Floral services
  • Luxury rental information such as charter planes and villas
  • Referrals for gift arrangement services such as shopping, wrapping and delivery
  • Golf course information, tee times and reservations
  • Ski reports
  • Local cultural information
  • World weather
  • Roadside assistance such as towing and fuel delivery

“These services can range from ‘nice-to-have’ options, such as a restaurant recommendation, city guide or event tickets, to assisting a traveler whose trip has been inconvenienced due to an unexpected issue while traveling,” says Megan Moncrief, spokesperson with Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider.

You have many choices when you’re buying a travel insurance policy. Here’s a partial list of plans that provide concierge service:

  • AIG Travel Guard Deluxe and Preferred
  • AXA Assistance USA Silver, Gold and Platinum
  • Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection ExactCare and LuxuryCare
  • GoReady VIP plan
  • Generali Global Assistance Premium and Preferred
  • Tin Leg Standard and Luxury

Getting the Basics Right

Comprehensive travel insurance plans provide a solid foundation of coverage types that can prove valuable. Even if concierge service is a must for your vacation, look for a plan with good:

Travel medical insurance coverage. This type of coverage can pay for doctor visits, ambulance service, X-rays, prescriptions and other medical costs. You should consider this especially if you are traveling abroad where your U.S. health plan may have limited coverage and Medicare is likely not accepted. If you want a superior level of coverage, look for a plan with $500,000 for medical expenses.

Medical evacuation insurance coverage. This is particularly smart to have if you’re traveling to a remote area where the quality of medical facilities is uneven. It pays to get you to the nearest adequate hospital based on your condition. Top-notch coverage for medical evacuation is usually $1 million.

Trip interruption coverage. If you have to return home early, this coverage type pays out for the unused part of your trip that’s non-refundable and the extra costs to get you home, such as a one-way plane ticket. The reason for the trip interruption has to be listed in the policy and could include problems such as a family emergency back home or being required to return to work. The standard level of coverage is 150 percent of the trip costs you insure.

Travel delay coverage. The costs of being stuck somewhere during a delay, such as a weather delay, can really add up. A hotel room, transportation, food and essentials such as toiletries can be covered under travel delay insurance. Look for both a high level of coverage and a short delay time required for a claim. For example, Seven Corners’ RoundTrip Choice plan covers up to $2,000 per person (with a $250 daily limit) after only a six-hour delay.

Baggage delay and baggage loss. If your bags take a detour without you, you can make a claim for extra expenses under baggage delay coverage. For example, maybe you need to buy a swimsuit and toiletries while you wait for your luggage. If your bags never arrive, or arrive damaged, you can make a claim under baggage loss.

Remember, even if your travel insurance plan doesn’t have concierge service, it likely has a 24/7 assistance line that you can use if you run into travel trouble.

Erica Lamberg is a personal finance and travel writer based in suburban Philadelphia. She is a regular contributor to USA Today and her writing credits include NBC News, U.S. News & World Report, Business Insider, Oprah Magazine and Creditcards.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Going on a Safari? Here’s the Travel Insurance You Need to Protect Your Trip

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. If you’re lucky enough to be planning a safari vacation, it could be vital to look for a robust travel insurance plan for your adventure. A once-in-a-lifetime trip to Africa will likely include outdoor experiences in remote territories and terrain, several flights to get there and exciting excursions. All this will usually require prepaid deposits that may be non-refundable. These large non-refundable deposits are what you want to insure with a travel insurance...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

The Caribbean Travel Insurance Requirements You Need to Know

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. You may be fully vaccinated and ready to jet off to the tropics for some sun, water sports or just to lounge on the pristine sandy beaches. You’re not alone. So far in 2021, Caribbean countries account for nine of the 20 most popular travel destinations, according to data from Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider. Direct flights and inexpensive accommodations are fueling the trend. Before you pack your beach-chic resort wear and...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Why You Need a Wealth Manager—and How to Choose One

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. We’ve all heard the rule of thumb, If you have to ask how much it is, you can’t afford it. Some of us have encountered its corollary, if you’re not sure whether you need wealth management, you probably don’t. You see, truly affluent people are faced with the fact that wealth is a resource to be managed actively—lest complacency, inflation and family strife eat away at it—and so they employ wealth managers to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
koamnewsnow.com

Why Travel Insurance Is a Great Holiday Gift to Yourself

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic complicated our vacation plans, traveling during the holiday season was stressful enough. There were often flight delays, cancellations and bad weather. Now, travelers also need to worry about mandatory quarantines and border closures. If you plan to travel during the holiday season, give yourself a...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Writer#Advertiser Disclosure#Concierge#Luxury
Reading Eagle

Why you should consider a travel pro when booking your next trip

In the ever-evolving world of travel, using a travel professional to decode your family vacation options can pay more dividends than ever before. Prior to the pandemic, planning a vacation took time, knowledge, patience and perseverance. In the current era, keeping track of changing requirements and potential restrictions can be mind-boggling. This is where a travel agent can become a valuable member of your family’s travel planning team.
TRAVEL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Mr. Marketing: Why should I buy from you?

So I’m rifling through an envelope of coupons and encounter one saying “Hurry! Limited Time Offer.” There’s no expiration date, but they’re obviously trying to create a sense of immediacy among prospective customers. Consumers often feel a sense of urgency when they see “limited stock available” or “clearance sales.” The...
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

Why You Should Consider Buying A Holiday Home In 2022

Originally Posted On: https://estateagentnetworking.co.uk/why-you-should-consider-buying-a-holiday-home-in-2022/. Buying a holiday home is not something that has been a realistic possibility since the start of 2020. After all, travel restrictions have been commonplace in recent times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, as lockdown restrictions began to ease, many people were keen to get...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Here’s Why You Need Boat Insurance

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. A large investment in a boat deserves equally solid insurance protection. Apart from potential damage to your boat is the specter of a large liability lawsuit against you after a boating accident. And in these litigious times, anyone who appears to have assets can be a prime target for a lawsuit that could drain your resources. Even if insurance is not a requirement in the area where you boat, it’s worth considering. What Does...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
clclt.com

Why You Should Buy Cannabis Seeds From The Right Supplier

When you need reliable suppliers, you must check them out online because most of them have their websites today to reach more people. It would be best to use suitable suppliers because when buying autoflowering seeds, you should know that some sellers might not give you quality; this happens, you can always return them and have your money back in full.
AGRICULTURE
lonelyplanet.com

How do you choose travel insurance that covers COVID-19?

After 18 months of pandemic-related travel restrictions, you may be itching to act on your pent-up wanderlust⁠⁠—but the situation and the rules are still continuously evolving. So before you go anywhere, it’s best to have a travel insurance plan that protects the investment you’ve made in a long-awaited trip. A...
TRAVEL
Time

Here’s Why You Should (Almost) Always Redeem Your Points and Miles for Travel

We want to help you make more informed decisions. Some links on this page — clearly marked — may take you to a partner website and may result in us earning a referral commission. For more information, see How We Make Money. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for some American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

Why Shopify Should Buy DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing for small businesses. Shopify would benefit from having its own cloud computing platform. Back in the early 2000s, as Amazon scaled its marketplace, it began providing cloud infrastructure services to third-party sellers. At first, this platform was meant to facilitate Amazon's ambitions in e-commerce, but it eventually became something much bigger. Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the No. 1 cloud computing platform in the world and the chief driver of Amazon's operating profits.
SMALL BUSINESS
i-to-i

Why you SHOULDN’T buy a TEFL Course from a coupon code site

So, you’ve decided to take a TEFL Course – good for you! If you’ve already started your research, we’re sure you’ll have stumbled across some insanely cheap deals on coupon code sites. You might be tempted but a word of warning, if it seems too good to be true, that’s because it usually is! So, why shouldn’t you buy a TEFL course from a coupon code site like Groupon? So many reasons! But we’ll take you through the most important ones below:
EDUCATION
The Kitchn

Why You Should Keep an Air Purifier in Your Kitchen — Plus the 2 Best Options You Can Buy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. These days, we’re all thinking a lot more about the quality of the air we breathe. While wearing masks and keeping our social distance minimizes the risk of contaminated air in public, the safeguards we take with the air we breathe in our own living spaces is now getting attention, too.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Everything You Need to Know About No-Exam Life Insurance

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Be honest: You’re not wild about all the poking and prodding during a medical exam for a life insurance policy. Fortunately, more and more life insurance companies are ditching their requirements for a medical exam and offering coverage without it. This is known as no-exam life insurance. Instead of an exam, a life insurance company will often rely on other medical and personal information that it can gather about you. No-exam life insurance is...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy the Dip in Zendesk?

Customer service software company Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) has been making efforts to expand its operations. However, investor skepticism over its $4 billion stock deal to takeover Momentive Global—and an ongoing...
STOCKS
Robb Report

Robb Report

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy