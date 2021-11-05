CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Inno's Fire Awards

By Lauren Coffey
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meet 30 of the brightest founders, entrepreneurs and startups who are reshaping the innovation ecosystem at Tampa Bay Inno Fire Awards, our annual celebration of the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Three Hispanic chambers of commerce test whether Tampa Bay can sustain them all

Three Hispanic business support organizations are growing, in part, because they are designed to meet different needs. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Tampa Bay Business Journal

40 under 40: Martey McIntyre, Integrated Supply Network

Martey McIntyre loves people. Whether it’s serving as the choir director and youth leader at his church, mentoring young black males, or working as a leader at his current company, McIntyre recognizes that people play the most important part of a successful business. After graduating from Florida State University with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inno
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Embarc Collective plans to quadruple impact after winning state grant

One of Tampa’s top startup supporters plans to quadruple its efforts in the next year, thanks to a state grant. Embarc Collective, backed by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, won a $100,000 grant from the Florida Business Development Corp. on Tuesday. The grant is intended to provide training, coaching and education to entrepreneurs and equip startup talent with the necessary skills.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Tampa Bay Business Journal

On Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa General CEO envisions a new campus

Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris gets candid about plans to build a freestanding emergency room not far from his Davis Islands campus. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

What does Zillow's abrupt exit from iBuying portend for the direct-homebuying business model?

The wind down of Zillow Group Inc.'s iBuying business announced last week has thrown new scrutiny onto the direct-homebuying business. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Watch Water Street Tampa grow into a mini city

Six new towers have risen in Water Street just over three years — and the aerial before-and-after shots put in perspective how dramatic the growth has been. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: DLVAM1302 North Shore

Tampa area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended October 29, 2021. Year to date through October 29, 2021, the court recorded 75 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -31 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Insider's view: Northwood Retail president on the national retail-investment landscape

Retail real estate has been on a turbulent ride since the Covid-19 pandemic and remains in a state of flux as e-commerce continues its meteoric growth. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Real estate Leads - October 29, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay

Comments / 0

Community Policy