Since the drizzly and overcast skies of last week, the weather across the Big Country has been phenomenal! Pleasant afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s, not as much wind as last week and plenty of sunshine to go around has made it feel awfully pleasant to be outside – so long as you aren’t a major allergy sufferer at least. We’re now two days away from the average first freeze for the Big Country and the good news is, there’s no freeze expected any time soon!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO