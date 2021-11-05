Tampa Bay's hospitals invest millions in new construction projects

Tampa, FL, November 5, 2021 – Park Square Homes is pleased to announce Mark Paulsen has been appointed president of the company’s Tampa Division. Paulsen will be responsible for all aspects of Park Square Homes’ business management, including ensuring effective implementation of the business plan, achieving financial projections, managing operations and staff, and securing target market shares in the Tampa market. “Mark Paulsen has a consistent track record of growing and improving the overall success of operations under his leadership, and we are thrilled to have him join our team,” says Steve Parker, President of Park Square Homes. Paulsen has rich experience in Florida homebuilding, most recently as division president with Drees Homes of Florida, Inc. He began his career in the industry as a construction superintendent with Drees Custom Homes in Dallas, Texas, and was promoted four times during his tenure, holding key positions as construction manager, divisional construction manager, mid-west regional vice president of production and division president. Paulsen also held leadership positions with the Northeast Florida Builders Association and Clay County Builders Council. Paulsen is a Florida certified Residential Contractor and holds a Bachelor of Arts in business management from Texas Tech University – Rawls School of Business. “I’ve always admired Park Square Homes, their communities and the products they offer, as well as the company’s ability to purchase land in ‘A+’ locations,” says Mark Paulsen, Tampa division president. “I’m excited about the Park Square brand and the vison we have for the Tampa market. I know everyone is highly focused on the fundamentals of our business allowing the team to achieve even greater heights in the future. Delivering a great home buying experience for our home buyers is job one at Park Square Homes and exemplified in the Tampa division. I’m thrilled with the opportunities I see in the future.” About Park Square Homes Park Square Homes, founded in 1984 and a division of Park Square Enterprises, LLC, is one of Florida’s largest and most respected independent residential and resort development companies. Family-owned and headquartered in Orlando with offices in Tampa, Park Square Homes prides itself on excellence in construction, and a superior customer experience in all aspects of the homebuying process. To learn more, visit parksquarehomes.com and follow us at @facebook/parksquarehomesfl and @instagram.com/parksquarehomesfl.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO