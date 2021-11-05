CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Home Economics - Episode...

spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom, Sarah and Connor are determined to prove that they can host a successful Thanksgiving dinner when...

gallery.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episode 5.07 - Expired - Press Release

“Expired” – After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma (Natalee Linez), a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention. Back at St. Bonaventure, Alma’s condition worsens, and Shaun and Drs. Lim and Jordan are forced to deliver the baby prematurely. Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when a figure from his past reaches out for help on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Home Economics Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

Halloween is a special time of the year for the Hayworths, so they put a lot of effort into nailing their superhero costumes on this week’s episode of ‘Home Economics’ season 2. However, they begin to argue before trick or treat even starts prompting them to part ways for the day. However, they are unaware that bantering is their love language, and without the daily dose of standard Hayworth drama, they feel incomplete. If you missed the television premiere, our recap section has the information you need. Now, we’d like to take you through the details for season 2 episode 7!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Full Seasons For ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’ & ‘Home Economics’, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Trailer, ‘Succession’ Renewed, ‘Happy Valley’ Returning, and More!

ABC has handed out full season orders to The Wonder Years and Home Economics. Both series will consist of 22 episodes this season. The Wonder Years is in its first season and is a revival of the 1988 series of the same name which in this version follows a black family. Home Economics is in its second season after a midseason launch last season. It follows three sibling who are each in different economic standings, but their family bond constantly brings them together.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Home Economics Review: Box of King-Size Candy Bars, $48.99 (Season 2 Episode 6)

On Home Economics Season 2 Episode 6, “Box of King-Size Candy Bars, $48.99,” the Hayworth sibling families split up for trick-or-treating, but the scariest thing of all is finding out that they actually like spending time together. These are revelations that the audience is already aware of—we been knew that...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Home Economics Star Topher Grace Becomes Iron Man

Topher Grace is suiting up as Iron Man in the latest episode of Home Economics. His character Tom is rocking a homemade suit of armor while Jimmy Tatro looks like he walked off the set of one of the early MCU films. Marvel.com caught up with the Spider-Man 3 star to talk about his love of superhero comics. (For longtime fans, the former Venom actor has had a soft spot for genre basically his entire life.) No, you probably won't see him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but you can check out that amazing Iron Man costume on ABC.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Economics#Episodes#Abc
spoilertv.com

The Sinner - Part IV - Review: Meandering

Honestly, I feel like I don't have much to say here, perhaps it's just me but I just can't get the full picture and the details do not intrigue me in the least. We see there was something a little creepy with Percy's relationship with her uncle who tried to get her into praying and we see eventually she turned to some different type of worship, I assume we'll see more about that in the future but I just want it to be over.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

LA BREA: Season 1, Episode 6: The Way Home TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s La Brea: Season 1, Episode 6: The Way Home TV show trailer has been released. La Brea stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Jag Bal, Vanessa Buckley, Chloe De Los Santos, Nicholas Gonzalez, Zyra Gorecki, Virginie Laverdure, Karina Logue, Stephen Lopez, Eoin Macken, Ione Skye, and Jack Martin. David Appelbaum...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Throwback Thursday - Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip - Pilot

Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. I started watching "Studio 60" mainly because it hailed from Aaron Sorkin, given that I am a huge fan of his writing. Of course, it was after The West Wing and it was the first major role for both Bradley Withford and Matthew Perry after their incredible success on their huge TV shows. This show had so much potential from the beginning and I appreciated every episode and the way it tackled the ins and outs of working on television, especially when it comes to writing a comedy show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

A Man in Full - Ordered to Series by Netflix

Regina King and David E. Kelley are teaming to adapt the Tom Wolfe novel “A Man in Full” as a Netflix limited series, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, with Netflix ordering six one-hour episodes. In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Fantasy Island - Renewed for a 2nd Season

FOX RETURNS TO “FANTASY ISLAND” WITH SECOND SEASON PICKUP. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes To Again Star in Series, Produced by Sony Pictures Television. All-New Special Holiday Episode to Air on December 21 on FOX!. FOX has renewed aspirational drama series FANTASY ISLAND for a second season, it was announced...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Three Women - Jason Ralph & Blair Redford Join Showtime Drama

Former The Magicians star Jason Ralph and Blair Redford (Satisfaction) have booked heavily recurring roles opposite Gabrielle Creevey in Showtime’s upcoming drama series Three Women, an hourlong series based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo. Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin star along with Blair Underwood. In Three...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Finch - Review

Quite a lot of streamers are going big on post-apocalyptic drama right now of varying tones, and Finch joins the more optimistic side. HBO Max has the forthcoming Station Eleven from Emily St. John Mandel’s terrific novel. AppleTV+ itself has just had the second series of See. Over at Netflix, there’s Love & Monsters. Amazon has The Tomorrow War. Netflix, The Mitchells vs. the Machines – and so on, so forth. Miguel Sapochink’s Finch is the latest entry to AppleTV+’s roster, a feature-length film that follows a dying creator building a robot to protect his dog, Goodyear. Mercifully, unlike pretty much everything else above – Finch keeps it low key, there are only three characters – and only one of them is human. So when your only human with a major role in the film is Tom Hanks, you know you’re in with a safe bet of making something at least look watchable on paper.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.07 - An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel - Press Release

“An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel” – Sheldon takes his first engineering class with Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick). Also, Meemaw and Dale help take care of his ex-wife, June (Reba McEntire), on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Nov. 18 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Ghosts - Episode 1.08 - D&D - Press Release

SAM AGREES TO FACILITATE A NEW DUNGEONS & DRAGONS CAMPAIGN BETWEEN JAY AND THE GHOSTS, AFTER HE’S KICKED OUT OF THE ONE WITH HIS CITY FRIENDS, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, NOV. 18. “D&D” – After Jay is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with his city friends, Sam agrees...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Quote of the Week - Week of October 24th

Chicago PD - 1. Adam Ruzek: "Did you actually read this new chase directive? I feel like we get a new directive every week." Kim Burgess: "Yeah, it was two paragraphs. I managed to make it through." 2. Adam Ruzek: "I don't know what the hell we're doing out here...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Episode 2.06 - Heart-Shaped Charm - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Heart-shaped Charm” – Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley’s curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit when “Big Sky” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy