At UN climate summit, it's people power vs. fossil fuel dinosaurs

By Amy Goodman, Denis Moynihan King Features Syndicate
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations climate summit known as COP26 has convened in Glasgow, Scotland, after being delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COP is a proceeding of the UNFCCC — the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. But the United Kingdom, hosting COP this year, has thrown up entry...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Large rifts remain as United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline. A lot of the divide comes down to money, which nations have it and which do not. So it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. Democratic Congress members also joined the two-week climate conference in […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

The Latest: U.S. climate envoy Kerry lauds Biden project

GENEVA — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says a new project trumpeted by U.S. President Joe Biden, in which companies underpin development of low-carbon technologies through their buying power, amounts to a “big transformation.”. The “First Movers Coalition,” spearheaded by the U.S. government and the World Economic Forum, aims to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Sherwood Gazette

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Hundreds of fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber any country’s delegation at climate summit

More than 500 lobbyists linked to major oil and gas companies are attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, a larger number than the delegation of any single nation at the talks.The discovery of the prevailing access that the fossil fuel industry has been granted to a conference – with the stated goal of curbing global temperature rise largely driven by the burning of fossil fuels – was laid out in new analysis from international NGO Global Witness.Researchers analysed the participant list published by the United Nations, which is hosting the Glasgow summit.Cop26 is widely viewed as a critical...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Changing Climate#Unfccc#The Cop26 Coalition#Democracy Now#The Paris Agreement
AFP

New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN

A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. The report highlights the challenges facing climate negotiations, given the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed this decade to keep warming to 1.5C and the continuing increases in greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

A look at the top issues for this year's UN climate summit

BERLIN (AP) — This year's U.N. climate summit renews an urgent question to the international community: Can the world come together to confront the common enemy of global warming before it's too late?. The talks that start Sunday in Scotland were always bound to be tense, but the coronavirus pandemic,...
CORONAVIRUS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
Lebanon-Express

Dinosaur invades UN in climate change campaign

A video of a dinosaur urging the United Nations General Assembly to act immediately to avoid 'extinction' at the hands of climate change was released Wednesday by the United Nations Development Program.
ANIMALS
Chicago Sun-Times

Dinosaur is United Nations’ spokesman for ‘save your species’ fossil fuel message

The United Nations is summoning an unusual “witness” to testify to the dangers of burning fossil fuels that stoke global warming: a dinosaur. In a video released on social media ahead of this year’s U.N. climate change summit, a computer-generated dinosaur bursts into the U.N.’s famous General Assembly hall in New York to tell world diplomats, “Going extinct is a bad thing.”
ANIMALS
goodmorningpost.com

Climate activists protest the Science Museum’s fossil fuel cooperation at night

The UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN) is protesting the museum’s announcement that a new gallery would be sponsored by a subsidiary of the Adani Group, a multinational corporation that deals in coal mining and coal-fired power plants. The gallery’s name will be Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery, and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Australia v the climate part four: fossil fuels

Year after year, parts of our country are destroyed by floods and bushfires made worse by global heating. And yet multiple prime ministers have lost their jobs when they tried to do something about it. What’s behind Australia’s weak climate targets and its lack of ambition?. In part four, we...
ENVIRONMENT
pbs.org

UN’s Guterres: We are ‘digging our own graves’ by using fossil fuels

GLASGOW, Scotland — The head of the United Nations warned leaders at the global climate summit in Glasgow that “we are digging our own graves” by burning fossil fuels and destroying the environment. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the ceremonial opening of the two-week talks Monday that believing recent...
ENVIRONMENT
wearebreakingnews.com

UN Climate Summit Begins In Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) – The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow officially began on Sunday and kicked off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations among nearly 200 countries on how to combat the common challenge of global warming. Delegations addressed a number of procedural issues before leaders from around the...
ENVIRONMENT

